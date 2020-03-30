Deliveries to the doorstep: Walnut Bend takes extra step to get homework, food to students’ families

Walnut Bend Independent School District has always had a close bond with its smaller group of students and despite being out of session, the school is still finding ways to connect with and aid them.
Beginning March 25, food and instructional packets have been delivered to students’ doorsteps and superintendent Troy Humphrey said it’s important to support them during this difficult time.
“We decided when this all started that we were going to make a commitment that our kids got their meals at home and the probability of kids coming to get them was pretty small,” Humphrey said. “Every day our staff assembles meals including lunch for that day and breakfast for the next morning. We also have meals on Friday that are for the weekend.”
Walnut Bend has 70 enrolled kids from prekindergarten through eighth grade and Humphrey said none of them has to pay for a meal.
Instead, Humphrey said the school is able to plan those meals into its own budget.
“Our school district is 70% economically disadvantaged and nobody pays for a meal,” Humphrey said. “We have a large number of transfer students and we can’t do operations like some school districts where they open up a building and everybody comes.”
Humphrey said the size of Walnut Bend allows them to feed everyone.
“We have such a small school with such a high population of kids that would be on reduced or free lunch that we have it in our budget to take care of it,” Humphrey said. “It would be tough if we had 1,000 or 2,000 kids and as such, our size gives us that family environment during a regular school day. It allows us to do stuff like this.”
Humphrey said the school will continue to provide meals as long as school is on hold.
Walnut Bend has also been handing out instructional packets that allow the teachers and students to get in some valuable learning.
Humphrey says they have adapted their teaching process accordingly.
“We don’t have consistent internet and we have a week’s worth of assignments on Wednesday and they have the option to mail it back or leave it for pickup during meal time,” Humphrey said. “Naturally, schools lose a lot of retention over summer break anyway and they have to reteach what was taught the previous year in the first month. We recognized that was going to be the situation and we thought it would be even worse with what’s going on. Rather than teach new concepts, they’re reteaching concepts rather than doing a whole lot of new teaching.”
Due to that approach, Humphrey said the students will be better prepared for the beginning of the next school year.
“We think it’s going to fill in a lot of cracks that the kids have already and put them in a better position when they come back,” Humphrey said. “It’s good for both our staff and the families. A lot of these kids are isolated. They come to Walnut Bend, but they’re spread out. They don’t have a lot of contact, so this gives them a lifeline to their teachers and it gives them a purpose to get up in the morning.”
Humphrey said it was important for the kids to retain a sense of normalcy during this time.
“This does give them something to do and keep them busy,” Humphrey said. “It keeps a connect going on with them and their teachers. It helps fill a void. We’re kind of a school of choice. We’ve got a large number of kids that transfer in because they want to be here. They’re anxious to stay connected and come back next year. The school fills a special spot in their lives and they’re special to us.”
Humphrey said the district made a point to not overload students with 40 hours worth of work and they want them to enjoy the family time.
He also said this is a good chance for the community to come together.
“When you have a great school board and staff, it’s fun to watch everybody work together to help the kids,” Humphrey said. “In education, that’s not a very good get-rich scheme. We’re all kind of called together to do this. It’s fun to see that continue. Our staff is happy to be around each other and happy to pitch in because that’s what the kids need. It’s all about the kids. It’s interesting to see that continue, but in a different manner.”
