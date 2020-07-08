Cooke County businesses and residents may apply for disaster assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration in the wake of flooding and storms that hit the area just before Memorial Day weekend, the agency recently announced.
Assistance is available for those affected when severe weather struck the area May 22. Businesses and residents in Montague and Wise counties in Texas as well as Love County in Oklahoma may also apply.
Low-interest loans may be available to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofits, homeowners and renters whose property was damaged or destroyed by the disaster, according to an SBA release.
A virtual disaster loan outreach center is being staffed to answer questions about the loan program, explain the application process and help people complete the electronic loan application. The center is reachable by phone at 916-735-1500 or by email to FOCWAssistance@sba.gov and is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Businesses and nonprofits may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.
The agency may also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans are also available to small businesses and most nonprofits to cover working capital expenses caused by the disaster, regardless if there was property damage.
Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
Interest rates can be as low as 3% for businesses, 2.75% for private nonprofit organizations and 1.25% for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may also apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The deadline to apply for property damage loans is Aug. 24 this year. The deadline to apply for economic injury loans is March 23, 2021.
