A bond election could be on the horizon for the Gainesville Independent School District.
At 5:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Dec. 18, the Facilities Steering Committee will tour Thomas A. Edison Elementary School before meeting to discuss the district’s future at 6 p.m., according to a presentation given to members of the Gainesville Independent School District Board of Trustees on Monday, Dec. 16, by Superintendent DesMontes Stewart.
The district’s website says tonight’s meeting topics are school finance, bonding capacity and impact on a potential bond and building needs, potential solutions and cost analysis. The meeting is open to the public.
Ultimately, the committee’s ideas will be brought to the school board, such as what should be included and how much money should be requested in a possible bond election.
The last time a bond election passed was in 2005, Stewart told board members. It was for $29.5 million to construct a new high school and renovate the existing high school to be used as a junior high.
“Understanding that it’s been 15 years since we’ve even entertained a bond,” Stewart said. “I’m not saying this is going to result in a bond, but it has the possibility to.”
The committee, which Stewart said was formed a few months ago, is made up of community members and district staff. Their purpose is to assess and prioritize the district’s current and long-term facility needs, including new construction, renovations and capital improvements, according to Stewart’s presentation.
There were no “qualifying factors” to be named to the committee, Stewart told the Register on Tuesday, Dec. 17. All committee participants were nominated by administrators, faculty, members of the school board and by request, he said.
