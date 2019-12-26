Judge Janelle Haverkamp is seeking reelection.
“People’s lives can be forever changed by the decisions made in the district courtroom, whether the case involves someone accused of a serious crime, a civil case involving millions of dollars, someone going through the very personal trauma of a divorce, or a child being abused or neglected in their own home,” Haverkamp said in a news release announcing her reelection.
Haverkamp, a Republican, has served Cooke County as the 235th District judge for the past 15 years, according to the release.
The 235th District Court handles a wide variety of criminal, civil and family law cases. District judges are elected to four-year terms.
Haverkamp will face area attorney Kyle Kemp in the March 3, 2020, primaries.
In addition to Haverkamp’s judicial experience, Havekamp said she has dedicated her career to public service in Cooke County.
She served five years as the Cooke County Attorney and 12 years as the 235th District Attorney. The release states Haverkamp has also been an attorney in private practice, practicing family law, civil and criminal law.
The Lindsay resident has served as an instructor of criminal law, law enforcement procedure and Texas trial practices at North Central Texas College.
Haverkamp has also served on the founding board of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), as well as on the boards of Cooke County Friends of the Family (Abigail’s Arms), the Boys & Girls Clubs, Cooke County United Way and as a Gold Coat Ambassador for the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I have been and will continue to be a hard-working, full-time judge who runs the district court efficiently and applies the law impartially, reasonably, and fairly,” Haverkamp said in the release.
A valedictorian of her graduating class at Lindsay High School, Haverkamp went on to graduate from Texas Tech University with Summa Cum Laude honors, having maintained a 4.0 grade point average. She then graduated from Southern Methodist University School of Law and chose to return to Cooke County to live and work.
A lifetime member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Haverkamp has one daughter, Katherine Grace Reed.
