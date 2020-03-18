As the spread of COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the economy, the Gainesville Independent School District is faced with how to handle its proposed $35.1 million bond election this May.
During an emergency called meeting Wednesday afternoon, March 18, Superintendent DesMontes Stewart told members of the district’s board of trustees that Gov. Greg Abbott has suspended provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow local governments to postpone their May 2 elections until Nov. 3.
Stewart also said he’s been in contact with the district’s legal team to get a better timeline on things and was expected to hear back from them sometime after the meeting.
“It’s really a call of the board,” Stewart said of how the district should move forward “as we continue to evaluate the state of our economy.”
The new coronavirus has prompted businesses to shut their doors in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Place 3 board member Will Presson said he thinks the district should pull the bond election for now and wait until November.
“Bankruptcies are happening,” Presson said. “I think, just in the best interest of our taxpayers and this district, it’s reckless to proceed because of the uncertainty.”
All board members present had similar sentiments. Phil Neelley was absent.
The governor urged governmental entities to postpone elections in his statement Wednesday.
“I strongly encourage local election officials to take advantage of these waivers and postpone their elections until November,” said Abbott in a release posted to his website. “Right now, the state’s focus is responding to COVID-19 — including social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. By delaying this election, our local election officials can assist in that effort.”
Members of the district’s board of trustees unanimously approved calling for a May bond election during a specially called meeting Feb. 6.
If approved, the bond would cover expanding Robert E. Lee Intermediate, 2100 N. Grand Ave., for $13,013,400; expand W.E. Chalmers Elementary, 600 Radio Hill Road, for $12,781,954; and make various capital improvements throughout the district for $9,263,176, for a total of $35,058,530, according to a previous report in the Register.
Should the bond pass, Thomas A. Edison Elementary School, 1 Edison Drive, would be decommissioned from student use, according to a previous report in the Register.
All public bond meetings scheduled for next week have been canceled, Stewart said.
The postponement of the election would not be automatic as governing officials must still take action. The school district not only has a bond election in May, but a school board election, as well.
Stewart said the board could postpone the bond election until November and, if down the road “things aren’t getting better,” the district could then call off the bond election altogether.
The board took no action Wednesday, but the May elections will be a future agenda item, according to Stewart.
