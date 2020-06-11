Diving in: Leonard Park Aquatic Center opens Saturday

Grab some sunscreen and a swimsuit and get ready to dive in to the pool. The Leonard Park Aquatic Center is opening for the summer season Saturday, June 13.
Since the water park was given the go-ahead to reopen by Gov. Greg Abbott on May 26, the Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department has been prepping to open it to the public.
Department Director Patrick McCage said he had to recruit and train lifeguards before the facility at 1000 W. California St. opened its gates.
McCage said he has 19 returning lifeguards and nine new ones that completed his American Red Cross certification this week.
“That is a very comfortable staff number to have with opening up the season,” McCage said. “We feel very confident and comfortable with that quantity of staff members.”
Abbott said water parks could open beginning May 29 at 25% capacity. Now, the governor is allowing water parks to open at 50% capacity.
In Gainesville, the park’s maximum operating capacity is 300, McCage said. Therefore, 150 people are allowed into the aquatic center at a time.
He said heads will be counted as people enter and exit.
“We’re going to do our best,” McCage said of helping visitors wanting to come make a splash in the pool.
Last year’s average daily attendance was 130, McCage said.
“We should, with careful monitoring, hit about the same average as we did last year,” he said.
More than 14,000 people went through the gates of the water park last season for general swim, according to McCage.
Swim lessons will not be offered this year, he said. However, there are more water aerobics classes being offered.
Classes are five days a week for morning sessions and three days a week for evening sessions, McCage said.
Water aerobics began Monday. There were about 40 attendees in the morning and more than 50 for the evening class, according to officials with the parks department.
McCage asks that everyone practice social distancing and proper hygiene when visiting the park to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Social distancing means keeping at least six feet away from someone outside your immediate household.
A post on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states “there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.”
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
McCage said there will be frequent cleanings at the park and hand sanitizer will be available for visitors to use.
The aquatic center, which opened in 2013, features an 18-foot water slide, drop slide, diving board and climbing wall, according to previous Register reports.
The facility is open from 1-6 p.m. every day. Admission is $5. Those aged 2 and under are free, McCage said.
The last day of the season is estimated to be Aug. 9, according to McCage.
