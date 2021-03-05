Donations flow in to disaster relief effort

Cooke County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster has received several donations to support its relief efforts in the wake of the record-breaking snowfall and bitter cold brought on by Winter Storm Uri in February.
VOAD has opened a computer lab at Volunteers In Service To Others, the food bank at 1305 N. Culberson St., to help people apply for federal disaster assistance. The federal programs have provided online application portals for residents and business owners seeking funding for repairs or improvements not covered by insurance. The computer lab at VISTO is staffed by volunteers to help with the applications and other disaster-related needs, and is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
First United Methodist Church and the Second Time Around Resale thrift shop it operates donated $14,000 toward a new forklift for VISTO and for other efforts coordinated by VOAD. The funds were provided through the church's Christmas offering as well as Second Time Around's proceeds, according to a press release.
A host of other businesses and organizations have provided monetary donations or assisted with intake, financial assistance navigation, estimates, plumbing and other services, the release indicated.
Nortex Communications donated $2,500. Other donations came from Atmos Energy, Coserv Energy, the Salvation Army, 4U Credit Union First State Bank, Muenster State Bank, First United Bank and a number of private donors, according to information provided by Andrea Grangruth, Cooke County United Way executive director and chair of the VOAD board.
Other board members are Vice Chair Linda Jenkinson, Treasurer Lane Holcomb and Secretary Bekki Jones.
Anyone needing assistance or interested in donating can call VOAD at 940-665-8505 or email VOADCC@gmail.com.
