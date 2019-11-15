The Marine Corps Toys for Tots program is accepting donations for its Christmastime push to ensure kids have gifts to unwrap this Christmas.
Donations of new, unwrapped toys are gathered for volunteers to wrap and distribute to children in Cooke, Denton, Wise and Montague counties. Last year, more than 34,000 children in the region received gifts through Toys for Tots, according to Cooke County coordinator David Domonkos, a U.S. Navy Seabees veteran.
Domonkos said donations may be dropped off at Hess & Rohmer P.C. in Gainesville or at the Lindsay city hall through Dec. 10.
Anyone in need may request toys online at aubrey-tx.toysfortots.org. Request can be made by individuals, single families and either nonprofit or for-profit organizations.
The local chapter also needs volunteers to help sort, count and bag toys prior to distribution, according to Domonkos. Interested volunteers may find more information on the website.
Questions regarding requests for toys or volunteer opportunities may also be directed to the region’s chapter coordinator, Linda Davis, by calling 940-597-6885.
Hess & Rohmer is at 209 W. Broadway St. in Gainesville. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday or from 8 a.m. to noon Fridays.
The Lindsay city hall, 608 Ash St., is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. It closes for lunch from 1-2 p.m. daily.
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is the fundraising, funding and support organization for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The foundation was created at the behest of the Marine Corps and has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.
