Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy during the afternoon with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. High 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.