Dove season is underway in Cooke County.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden Stormy McCuistion said Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, that he had “worked dove hunters for seven straight days.”
Tuesday, Sept. 1, marked the opening day of dove season.
“The rain put a damper on the birds but the hunters were still out and about,” McCuistion said. “I probably checked over 250 bird hunters countywide.”
He said he has only written “a handful” of citations for various hunting violations.
Dove hunting requires a hunting license for the season with a Texas migratory game bird endorsement. In addition, Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification is required, according to the TPWD. Every hunter born on or after Sept. 2, 1971, must also successfully complete a Hunter Education Training Course and carry proof of course completion while hunting.
McCuistion said all hunters must be able to show proof of a current hunting license in the field when stopped by a game warden. It can be a hard copy or one on a phone, he said.
“If they do not have one, they receive a citation,” he said.
McCuistion recommends those interested in hunting to buy a license online through the TPWD website at www.txfgsales.com.
He said buying it online is “really easy” and mails out in “a week or so.”
Dove season ends Nov. 12. It then picks back up Dec. 18, 2020 and runs through Jan. 3, 2021, according to TPWD.
