Cahoots Handbags is entering its 15th holiday season in downtown Gainesville. Both the building at 205 S. Commerce St. and the shop’s owner, Paige Davidson, have long histories here in Gainesville.
Davidson is an artist of many different mediums, including clay ceramics and her handbags, which the shop is named for. Davidson is also known for her paintings of local landmarks.
“I do a special set of local prints art prints every year, I’ll paint in watercolor and then make a limited edition set of prints. I’ve done the snowball snow cone stand a number of times. The courthouse the depot, the Morton Museum and the State Theater are things that I’ve offered in the past,” said Davidson. “I love Gainesville and love the fact that I’m from Gainesville, and our local community has supported my business and me personally so much for my whole life, so I try to try to acknowledge that.”
She has also painted a variety of Airstream trailers that have gained popularity.
“In 2005, I painted our family trailer which sat out on our family farm for years… I did my initial paintings of that and then had posted them on my website. An Airstream restoration guy in San Francisco saw my work on my website and commissioned paintings of his collection of trailers,” said Davidson. “I painted his trailers, and then his friends’ trailers, and just really got the series rolling, and over the last 17 years, I’ve done probably 300-plus Airstream paintings, some in watercolor, but most of them are small oil paintings that are small enough that people could hang in their trailer if they wanted. Even people who don’t have Airstream trailers are kind of drawn to the paintings, I have some collectors of those who have no connection at all with Airstream trailers; they just like the way they look.
Airstream trailers are known for being highly reflective, which creates a unique challenge that Davidson enjoys.
“For me, it’s a fun subject to paint because it is such a technical challenge, trying to capture the reflections,” said Davidson. “I do a lot of landscape painting, and I liked the idea of painting a double landscape, painting the landscape, plus painting the reflected landscape … Most of the ones that I started out with were small pieces, and within the last handful of years, I’ve added the big canvases, which are an even bigger challenge because trying to enlarge all the details, but still keep them precise is a trick.”
Davidson also enjoys traveling and gaining inspiration from various landscapes for her art —Italy, Morocco, Guatemala, Mexico, Tokyo and many other places. She is also a frequent visitor to New Mexico.
“I do a yearly painting trip to New Mexico where I take my go-bag of supplies; I have a pack that I take that has my watercolor palettes, watercolor sketchbooks and stacks of paper, and I carry all that with me while I hike and I’ll do watercolor paintings on site while I’m hiking. Then whenever I get back, I take the watercolor paintings and the photographs that I’ve taken and use those as sources to do the large scale paintings, and I use that subject matter throughout the year,” said Davidson. “Currently, I’m painting from some landscape photos that I took a few years ago in San Miguel de Allende in Mexico … Anytime that I’m traveling, I have my watercolor set on me and I am working while I’m gone.”
Hometown artist
Davidson grew up here in Gainesville, graduating from Gainesville High School in 1996. She spent a lot of time in her father Marion’s art studio.
“I grew up in my dad’s studio, his graphic design studio, creating all my life, watching him create and helping him. It’s like I was his little kid sidekick at his studio,” said Davidson. “It was always something that I was passionate about, drawing and painting. And I would make little watercolor paintings at his studio and sell them to his friends at the Fried Pie when they were drinking coffee in the mornings for a quarter apiece, and then over the years, I just kind of individually pursued that.”
Davidson was always one to pursue her own passions in art, continuing to grow in both her painting skills and in other mediums.
“There weren’t art classes in junior high growing up, so I was kind of doing my own thing. And then in high school, I would spend some Saturdays taking little private throwing lessons at the Gainesville Ceramic Center with Earl Deaver,” said Davidson. “I would go in there on Saturdays and Earl would teach me how to throw on the wheels there, and I made a handful of pieces but knew that I wanted to get an art degree. So I went to UT and did that with a focus on painting and then decided after school to move back here just to focus on painting and do it full time.”
After college, Davidson tried Austin, but found herself coming back to Gainesville and staying.
“I was trying to make ends meet in Austin and couldn’t get a foothold creatively because I was working stupid jobs to pay my rent… and I wanted to be able to paint full time, so I thought I would move back here just to regroup,” said Davidson. “I wasn’t planning on staying for a long time when I moved back here, but then once I got here, the slower pace of life and the fact that I was able to focus so strongly on painting made me want to stay and stick it out for the long haul.”
Davidson opened her first gallery in Gainesville in 2003.
“I opened a gallery space and started sending out invitations to the locals that I knew and some that I hadn’t met and inviting them in for little exhibitions that I was putting up on my walls in the studio and started my business that way and had local support immediately which was really encouraging.”
During this time is also when Davidson and her mother started making the handbags Cahoots is now named for.
“When I first moved back to town, I needed a side project just to give myself something else to do besides painting all the time. So my mom and I started playing around with a fabric collection of my grandmother’s and started designing bags for ourselves and then friends wanted them. So we started making extras to sell in my gallery space to friends and then other people learned about them,” said Davidson. “A magazine, Best Magazine in Chicago, they made us an editor’s pick on their website. So that was within the first year of us starting and so then other people elsewhere were finding out about us and we started doing some wholesaling around the country and selling more online. I built a website that first year and we started selling to people outside of Gainesville, but our base has always been here.”
While having the gallery gave a specific place for the majority of Davidson’s work, she also did pop-up markets to help draw attention to her shop and to Gainesville.
“I started doing pop up markets periodically in Dallas and Fort Worth and Houston … The last couple of years we haven’t but, we used to do a lot of that traveling around with our bags and with my hand painted cards, just to kind of spread the word about our line,” said Davidson. “Predominantly, the reason I was doing those in Dallas and Fort Worth was to let people know about our brick and mortar here to help draw that Dallas and Fort Worth traffic to Gainesville to shop in person...”
The Building
The building that houses Cahoots Handbags has a long history in Gainesville. It was built in 1897 as the George Y. Bird dry goods store, which was owned and operated by its namesake, George Y. Bird, who was the mayor of Gainesville under a new charter in 1873.
“It was a dry goods store at the turn of the century, a grocery store in the 10s, a feed store in the 20s,” said Davidson.
In 1945, Davidson’s grandfather, Henley Harrison, took over the lease and opened up an auto parts store.
“My granddad had an auto parts store here called Henley Harrison Supply Company from 1945 into the mid 70s,” said Davidson. “So he was the longest running business in the building.”
During this time, Davidson’s family purchased the building from the original owners.
“The building has been in my family since the 60s. My granddad rented from the Bird family, who originally built the building… then bought the building in the 60s,” said Davidson. “And then the building was passed to my mom and dad when my granddad passed away, and so I am now leasing from my parents.”
While the family kept the ownership of the building, a few other businesses were therebefore Davidson’s shop.
“After that, it became Chevy’s aerobics studio, and then it was a number of random things in storage for years until I until I took over the lease and started my business,” said Davidson.
In renovating the building, Davidson was thrilled to find much of the original building still there, just covered up.
“When I took on the lease, we gutted the building, we found the sarsaparilla mural, and the process uncovered the original wood floors and we took it up to the high ceilings again, and just opened up the space and uncovered the transom windows, which were covered up by a layer of metal on the outside and were painted over on the inside,” said Davidson. “Just breathe some new life into the space and do something that I hope my granddad, I know my granddad would be proud of.”
Upon discovering parts of the original building and how it looked, Davidson did what she could to preserve it.
“Originally, it would have been on the building next door when this building was added to it, and they plastered over the mural at that point and then put years later put sheetrock over the plaster,” said Davidson. “When I moved in, it had a layer of mirrors from the trapeze aerobics studio over a layer of sheetrock over a layer of plaster over the mural, and we got lucky in our renovation in finding it. We chiseled the plaster off of it, and then put a clear coat of paint over it to seal it. But it’s all the original color. We didn’t touch up the color of paint at all. So we got lucky that it hadn’t faded over the years. It wasn’t out in the sun long enough to fade.”
Along with the mural, the floors are the same wooden floors that were down when it was Davidson’s granddad’s auto parts shop.
“You can see where the oil spill was, and then years of them walking across the wood floor created this little slope, wearing it width down with their feet,” said Davidson while walking around the shop, pointing out all of the details on the floor.
Davidson loves working in a place that was so important to her family.
“I’m really proud that my granddad had a business that was so long lasting in Gainesville,” said Davidson. “Even still have some of his old customers who would come in and buy parts from him whenever they were in high school, they would come in and buy parts for their cars, and they come in and remember the building the way that it was and are excited to see our family is still doing business here.”
