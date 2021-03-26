Gainesville emergency personnel had already evacuated one nursing home when a call came in around 4 a.m. during a snowstorm that another Gainesville facility might need to be emptied.
That was one moment out of many Gainesville Fire-Rescue Chief Wayne Twiner recalled during a presentation to city council members recapping emergency operations during Winter Storm Uri's snowfall and bitter cold in mid-February. Statewide power supply issues triggered blackouts locally, including a dayslong power outage east of Grand Avenue.
That outage hit Fire Station No. 2 at 200 N. Clements St. — but that was the least of the fire department's worries.
“We knew we had a lot of nursing homes in that area,” Twiner said of the outage. Other area residents were living independently but were considered “medically fragile.”
“We lose power, we have residents in the city on supplemental oxygen... some of them have portable bottles, but it's limited, so we had to get those medically fragile residents in an area where they had power,” Twiner said — adding their fragile health meant they also needed to be kept separate from the general public to protect them from communicable diseases, including COVID-19.
The Register previously reported city-staffed shelters housed 153 area residents during the winter storm and related power outages. Twiner's presentation at the March 16 council meeting was the first time local officials had disclosed details of the outages' impact on the area's most vulnerable.
Monday evening, Feb. 15, emergency personnel established a shelter at North Central Texas College's Health Science building for 36 residents from Gainesville Nursing and Rehabilitation, Twiner said. The nursing facility had “some water issues,” Twiner said, and didn't have a backup generator. A Gainesville Nursing and Rehab employee confirmed “storm issues” forced the evacuation but said the facility did have a working backup generator at the time.
GF-R enlisted the help of Gainesville Independent School District bus drivers and buses. "We had two buses and it probably took us four hours to move those 36 residents,” Twiner said. “We had to take some of their beds — there were beds at that location [at NCTC] but it wasn't enough, so I think we moved an additional six cots.
"The same time, when all that was taking place, we had residents at the Senior Summit Village and Pecan behind Home Depot with the same issues. A lot of them were oxygen-dependent and they were without power."
Wanda White, director of property management at Summit Senior Village, 1101 Lawrence St., said 34 units were damaged by a total of 180 burst pipes. Some residents of damaged units are staying with family and some in damaged units with hardwood floors have returned to their units while repairs are finished.
"It's been a mess," White said, attributing the burst pipes to rolling outages in the area. Power “would be out for a couple hours, then it would be on for a half hour, then it would be off for a couple hours," she explained. Repairs were ongoing as of Tuesday, March 23.
City officials initially contacted her staff to alert them the area could lose power for up to two days, White said. They offered to transport residents to city shelters or a volunteer-run shelter at St. Paul's Anglican Church.
"I had people out here going door to door to see if they wanted to get on the bus," White said. Her maintenance technician and city employees “worked until like 2 o'clock in the morning" to evacuate anyone who wished to leave, she said.
Eight residents at Summit left the independent living complex for city shelters, according to information provided by GF-R spokeswoman Tamara Grimes-Sieger. Four from a neighboring complex, Pecan Creek Village, also went to city shelters, she said.
That complex didn't sustain damage, said Jerry Henderson, executive director of the Gainesville Housing Authority, which administers Pecan Creek Village.
“We knew it was coming, so we had everybody prepared, and that sort of thing,” Henderson said. The four residents who were evacuated returned to their units two days later, Grimes-Sieger said.
Then, as emergency personnel tried to catch some rest after what had already been a grueling day, dispatchers alerted Twiner about 4 a.m. Feb. 16 that 72 residents from Wesley House Assisted Living and Memory Care might need to be evacuated, too.
Rolling blackouts were in effect and the facility's backup generator had sprung an oil leak, Wesley House Executive Director Kristie Medford told the Register. Its maintenance technician couldn't fix it and a mechanic wouldn't be there for several hours.
“It was a nightmare,” Medford recalled. “Thank God we got it all fixed before we had to evacuate."
She spoke with Twiner, who told council members he decided to “hang tight” while Wesley House awaited the mechanic. Medford distributed blankets and cranked the heat up during periods when the power was on to ensure residents stayed warm. She said the facility's lowest temperature during the storm was 68 degrees.
Once the mechanic arrived, sourcing a replacement part proved difficult, and Twiner said emergency personnel began staging buses at Wesley House in case it couldn't be obtained in time. “That way as soon as they gave us the green light, all we had to do was roll in there and start moving,” he told council members.
Ultimately the mechanic got the part and fixed the generator, which ended up not being needed as power was restored, Medford said. Residents didn't end up needing to be moved. Still, Medford praised emergency responders' preparation.
“They were great,” she said. “That gave me peace of mind, knowing they were right there ready to help us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.