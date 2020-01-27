Two women were airlifted to a Plano hospital for injuries they sustained in a weekend crash in Cooke County.
Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett said the two were in stable condition as of Sunday evening, Jan. 26.
He said the women were involved in a crash state troopers were called to around 12:29 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, on I-35 north of Cooke County Road 218.
Preliminary investigation indicates a semi-trailer driven by a 31-year-old man from Minnesota was traveling north on the interstate when, for an undetermined reason, he drove into the median and across the southbound lanes, said Tackett, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“A southbound Nissan was struck by the rear axle of the trailer causing major damage,” Tackett said in a news release issued Sunday evening.
The driver of the Nissan, a 26-year-old woman from Dallas, was taken to Medical City Denton for non-life-threatening injuries.
The two passengers, a 53-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman, were taken via air ambulance to Medical City Plano.
As of late Monday afternoon, Jan. 27, there were no new updates on the women.
Tackett said the crash is under investigation.
