An investigation into a Monday evening crash in Cooke County is underway, according to Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett.
Around 10:05 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, a trooper was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at County Road 304 and County Road 301, said Tackett, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Dray Dennington was driving a 2016 Dodge Journey when he “went around a curve, missed it and ran into a utility pole,” Tackett said Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Dennington’s father and the passenger of the Dodge, Greg Dennington, smacked into the vehicle’s windshield, he said.
The duo were not wearing seat belts.
Dray Dennington reportedly called his brother to come and take the two to the hospital, law enforcement said.
The Denningtons went to North Texas Medical Center via private transportation, Tackett said. At least one of the two men was transferred to another hospital.
Additional details were not available as of press time. However, Tackett did say the trooper showed up on the scene to an abandoned vehicle.
“It’s important to remember when traveling on public roadways it’s always going to be safest to wear your seat belt,” Tackett said.
The Denningtons are residents of the county, according to Tackett.
