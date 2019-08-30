The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding residents this week that the Driver Responsibility Program was repealed under House Bill 2048 during the 86th Legislature and will end Sept. 1.
DRP was initially created Sept. 1, 2003, to establish a system to assess a surcharge based on a driver’s traffic offenses. Surcharges were assessed on an individual’s driving record by points or convictions, according to a DPS press release.
As of Aug. 2, more than 1.4 million drivers were suspended under DRP. On Sept. 1, when DRP is repealed, all existing DRP surcharge assessments and suspensions will be waived, and no additional surcharges or suspensions related to DRP will be assessed after that date, the release states.
Earlier this summer, all individuals in the DRP program were sent letters notifying them of the status of the program and what steps they may need to take regarding their additional, non-DRP related fines or suspensions.
Drivers with non-DRP suspensions, fines or fees are still responsible to pay them, and can check the status of their driving privilege or pay reinstatement fees by visiting texas.gov and searching “Driver License Eligibility” in the search bar.
To check the status, drivers will need their driver license or ID number, date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security number. Records are updated daily.
More information about the repeal of DRP is posted in a FAQ page on the DPS website, dps.texas.gov. For additional questions, email DRPRepeal@dps.texas.gov with your full name, date of birth, driver license or identification card number and phone number.
