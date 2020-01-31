Football fans planning to enjoy alcoholic drinks during the big game Sunday are being advised to line up a designated driver, statements from the Texas Department of Transportation and AAA Texas indicate.
“So many people don’t get that ‘buzzed driving is drunk driving,’” said Adele Lewis, public information officer for TxDOT’s Wichita Falls District, in a TxDOT press release. “Even one drink can impair your judgment, making you less likely to make good decisions for yourself and others.”
Drivers under the influence of alcohol risk not only killing or seriously injuring themselves or others, but also up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of their driver’s license, according to the TxDOT press release.
TxDOT urged drivers to find alternatives to drinking and driving, like designating a sober driver, using a cab or ride-hailing app, taking mass transit, asking a sober friend or family member for a ride home or spending the night.
Crashes involving an intoxicated driver were responsible for 940 deaths in Texas in 2018, or more than 25% of all traffic-related fatalities in the state that year, AAA Texas announced, citing TxDOT data.
AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster echoed TxDOT’s warnings about alcohol’s effects on judgment, noting even on drink can affect a person’s concentration and slow down their reaction time.
“Marijuana use can also inhibit concentration, slow reaction times and cloud judgment,” Armbruster added in an AAA Texas press release. “If you’ve used marijuana don’t drive, and if you plan to drive, don’t use marijuana.”
