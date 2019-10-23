Local law enforcement officials are hoping to gather up old, unused prescription medications this weekend during National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
The Gainesville Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for the Saturday, Oct. 26 event meant to help the public prevent pill abuse and theft. The police department will accept expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Building, 201 Santa Fe St.
The public may bring pills or patches for free disposal with no questions asked, but the department can’t accept liquids, needles or sharps, according to information provided by GPD. The service is also anonymous.
Since the national program’s inception in 2010, the DEA has collected nearly 12 million pounds of prescription medications through its Take-Back Day events, according to an agency press release.
Gainesville police spokeswoman Belva McClinton previously said the department has been participating since 2013.
GPD collected 154 pounds of medication during the last event in April, McClinton said.
Unused prescription medications are also accepted any weekday at the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office, which has provided a MedReturn box in its lobby at 300 County Road 451. Since the beginning of 2019, the CCSO has collected about 69 pounds through the box, including medication packaging, Sheriff Terry Gilbert said Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The MedReturn box is available during CCSO lobby hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
