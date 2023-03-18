...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 27 and 32 degrees are
expected.
* WHERE...All of North Texas and far northern Central Texas.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Make sure outdoor livestock and pets have
shelter from the cold.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means that the season's first episode of sub-
freezing temperatures are likely to occur. These conditions will
kill sensitive plants, and residents are advised to protect
tender vegetation. Automatic sprinkler systems should also be
turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads,
driveways, and sidewalks.
&&
E-Edition delayed; should be available after 10 a.m.
Staff report
The Weekend E-Edition is delayed this morning due to technical problems. Check back after 10 a.m. We apologize for the delay.
