It’s too soon to tell for sure, but I think Gainesville is on the verge of bigger things.
As you read on page 1 today, William Myers II is the new Executive Director of the Gainesville Economic Development Corporation (GEDC). He will replace Audrey Schroyer, who has accepted a similar position in North Carolina. She will work with Myers through his initial transition.
Myers comes with impressive credentials, although we hate to see Audrey Schroyer go. She steered the sale of land next to Gateway Industrial Park on U.S. 82 last year – a deal that could create a couple thousand decent local jobs over the next decade or so.
I’m told the sale should close this summer. The new owners, Strategic Rail, have already created a company called Camp Howze Development Partners LLC to develop a rail park at the site. It appears they could wind up buying all of the industrial park, too, in order to assure access to the nearby rail line. That would mean 300 acres of rail beds and commercial/industrial sites for the new company to offer prospective businesses, all on the city’s property tax rolls.
It’s good news, no doubt about it; however, there are a couple of hurdles.
First of all, Cooke County has a labor shortage – 500 openings posted through Workforce Solutions Texoma as of last fall. New employers need to hire new employees and it would appear we might not have enough of them. It’s hard to say right now, because the new jobs might pay enough to attract new workers to move here or lure local workers to chuck in their currents jobs for new ones at the Camp Howze site. That, of course, would put more pressure on the businesses already here to improve their pay and benefits. It’s good for workers, but local businesses could feel more of a pinch.
Secondly, new faces and better wages typically create competition for housing. It’s not cheap to rent or own around here as it is. We do have a lot of new homes coming to Gainesville and the south end of Cooke County in the next several years, but those are most likely going to be filled by families fleeing the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. I would imagine we’ll see more apartment developments popping up to address the housing crunch, which is good, but all these new people will create more strain on our roads, local broadband access, sewers, courts, police, firefighters and – as Sheriff Ray Sappington has told the Cooke County Commissioners Court – a space crunch at the jail. It’s also likely that property tax bills and apartment rentals are going to keep going up.
Yes, all of this expected growth will require a lot of planning and spending by the city and county to accommodate public needs. And yes, property taxes could go up in the near term. Those things are the costs of progress.
These are good problems to have, all things considered. They mean better wages. They make Gainesville and Cooke County more attractive for our young people to stay and raise families. Property tax collections should improve and our school districts should have more money to maintain facilities and teach children – unless, of course, the Legislature keeps hacking away at their ability to collect revenues. And there will be more strain on local water resources, which is something we all need to worry about in the decades to come.
Look, I’m a middle-aged man who came here in search of nice, quiet small town living. I’ve had enough of suburbs and big cities. I don’t like sitting in traffic any more than you do. Gainesville is great, and so are Valley View and Muenster and Era and the other towns around Cooke County. But I also know that small towns can’t sit still and keep pretending that the 1950s are going to come back. They won’t. Growth, if planned for and done right, is good for all of us. We are on the verge of good things here, but there will be tradeoffs. I think the good outweighs the bad and, in time, I think you will, too.
Mike Eads is Editor of the Gainesville Daily Register. He can reached anytime at meads@gainesvilleregister.com or 864-356-1036.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.