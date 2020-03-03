Early votes come in close: District judge, sheriff’s races neck and neck in first results

Kay Carr, poll worker for Precinct 8 in Woodbine, carries Election Day materials into the Cooke County Courthouse Annex in downtown Gainesville at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, as election workers tallied votes.

Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert led by 2 percentage points when early voting results came in around 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.

Gilbert, the incumbent, had 49.82% or 1,783 votes compared to challenger Ray Sappington’s 48.25% or 1,727 votes, according to Republican Primary early voting results provided by the Cooke County Clerk’s Office.

Gilbert said he felt “good” shortly after early voting results were posted.

“We probably won’t know until the last box is in with it being this close,” Gilbert said at his watch party at the State Theater’s Backstage Cafe, 200 E. California St. “I’m tickled with my support and think we’ll do good.”

Sappington said he thought it might be a “long night.”

“It’s really close, we’re optimistic, we’re positive,” Sappington said at his watch party Tuesday evening at Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 4323 N. I-35 Frontage Road. “I felt like all along it would be a close race just because of the amount of support that Terry has and the amount of support that I have.”

The 235th District judge’s race was also neck and neck in early voting.

Attorney Kyle Kemp came out on top with 49.76% or 1,781 votes compared to incumbent Judge Janelle Haverkamp’s 48.59 % or 1,739 votes.

The sheriff and judge’s race were two of the five locally contested races in the Republican Primary. The others were Precinct 1 Cooke County Constable and commissioners for Precincts 1 and 3.

There were no county-level races on the Democratic Party ballot.

More than 15% of the county’s 26,053 registered voters cast ballots early, according to information provided by Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison. There were 3,579 Republican Party ballots cast and 463 Democratic Party ballots cast.

Results are not official until canvassed.

Register Editor Sarah Einselen contributed to this report.

2020 Cooke County Republican Party primary election early voting results

Candidate Votes
President
Bob Ely 9
Joe Walsh 28
Zoltan G. Istvan 1
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra 11
Bill Weld 24
Donald J. Trump 3,292
Matthew John Matem 6
Uncommitted 151
U.S. Senator
John Anthony Castro 169
Mark Yancey 171
Virgil Bierschwale 32
Dwayne Stovall 410
John Cornyn 2,511
U.S. Representative, district 13
Chris Ekstrom 698
Jamie Culley 55
Matt McArthur 135
Catherine “I Swear” Carr 89
Vance Snider II 78
Monique Worthy 37
Richard Herman 69
Asusena Resendiz 23
Ronny Jackson 238
Mark Neese 134
Josh Winegarner 896
Lee Harvey 124
Jason Foglesong 72
Elaine Hays 378
Diane Knowlton 89
Railroad Commissioner
Ryan Sitton 1,197
James “Jim” Wright 1,850
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge 3
Bert Richardson 1,687
Gina Parker 1,269
2nd Court of Appeals District 7
Elizabeth Beach 942
John P. Chupp 387
Brian Walker 1,489
235th District Judge
Kyle Kemp 1,781
Janelle M. Haverkamp 1,739
Sheriff
Ray Sappington 1,727
Terry Wayne Gilbert 1,783
Precinct 1 Commissioner
Gary Hollowell 519
Dwayne Arterbury 137
Horace Jeffcoat Jr. 275
Precinct 3 commissioner
John Klement 383
Adam P. Arendt 516
Precinct 1 Constable
Mark Westbrook 827
Darla Barr 591
Source: Cooke County Clerk’s office unofficial (preliminary) election results. Results have not yet been canvassed.

2020 Cooke County Democratic Party primary election early voting results

Candidate Votes
President
Michael R. Bloomberg 121
Tom Steyer 11
Deval Patrick 0
Robby Wells 0
Bernie Sanders 113
Julian Castro 0
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 0
Amy Klobuchar 20
Elizabeth Warren 38
John K. Delaney 1
Pete Buttigieg 30
Michael Bennet 2
Andrew Yang 1
Joseph R. Biden 122
Cory Booker 0
Marianne Williamson 1
Tulsi Gabbard 1
U.S. Senator
Jack Daniel Foster Jr. 22
Adrian Ocegueda 11
Annie “Mama” Garcia 45
Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez 31
Sema Hernandez 15
Victor Hugo Harris 11
Royce West 78
Chris Bell 30
D.R. Hunter 5
Michael Cooper 8
Amanda K. Edwards 29
Mary (MJ) Hegar 137
U.S. Representative, district 13
Timothy W. Gassaway 123
Gus Trujillo 147
Greg Sagan 122
Railroad Commissioner
Chrysta Castaneda 123
Mark Watson 92
Kelly Stone 111
Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo 83
Chief Justice of supreme court
Amy Clark Meachum 304
Jerry Zimmerer 103
Supreme Court Justice, place 6
Kathy Cheng 308
Larry Praeger 99
Supreme Court Justice place 7
Staci Williams 279
Brandy Voss 126
Supreme Court Justice Place 8
Gisela D. Triana 256
Peter Kelly 145
Court of Criminal Appeals Justice 3
William Pieratt Demond 40
Dan Wood 103
Elizabeth Davis Frizoli 262
Court of Criminal Appeals Justice 4
Steven Mears 91
Tina Clinton 308
Source: Cooke County Clerk’s office unofficial (preliminary) election results. Results have not yet been canvassed.

