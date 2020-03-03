Early votes come in close: District judge, sheriff’s races neck and neck in first results

Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert led by 2 percentage points when early voting results came in around 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
Gilbert, the incumbent, had 49.82% or 1,783 votes compared to challenger Ray Sappington’s 48.25% or 1,727 votes, according to Republican Primary early voting results provided by the Cooke County Clerk’s Office.
Gilbert said he felt “good” shortly after early voting results were posted.
“We probably won’t know until the last box is in with it being this close,” Gilbert said at his watch party at the State Theater’s Backstage Cafe, 200 E. California St. “I’m tickled with my support and think we’ll do good.”
Sappington said he thought it might be a “long night.”
“It’s really close, we’re optimistic, we’re positive,” Sappington said at his watch party Tuesday evening at Applebee’s Grill & Bar, 4323 N. I-35 Frontage Road. “I felt like all along it would be a close race just because of the amount of support that Terry has and the amount of support that I have.”
The 235th District judge’s race was also neck and neck in early voting.
Attorney Kyle Kemp came out on top with 49.76% or 1,781 votes compared to incumbent Judge Janelle Haverkamp’s 48.59 % or 1,739 votes.
The sheriff and judge’s race were two of the five locally contested races in the Republican Primary. The others were Precinct 1 Cooke County Constable and commissioners for Precincts 1 and 3.
There were no county-level races on the Democratic Party ballot.
More than 15% of the county’s 26,053 registered voters cast ballots early, according to information provided by Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison. There were 3,579 Republican Party ballots cast and 463 Democratic Party ballots cast.
Results are not official until canvassed.
Register Editor Sarah Einselen contributed to this report.
2020 Cooke County Republican Party primary election early voting results
|Candidate
|Votes
|President
|Bob Ely
|9
|Joe Walsh
|28
|Zoltan G. Istvan
|1
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra
|11
|Bill Weld
|24
|Donald J. Trump
|3,292
|Matthew John Matem
|6
|Uncommitted
|151
|U.S. Senator
|John Anthony Castro
|169
|Mark Yancey
|171
|Virgil Bierschwale
|32
|Dwayne Stovall
|410
|John Cornyn
|2,511
|U.S. Representative, district 13
|Chris Ekstrom
|698
|Jamie Culley
|55
|Matt McArthur
|135
|Catherine “I Swear” Carr
|89
|Vance Snider II
|78
|Monique Worthy
|37
|Richard Herman
|69
|Asusena Resendiz
|23
|Ronny Jackson
|238
|Mark Neese
|134
|Josh Winegarner
|896
|Lee Harvey
|124
|Jason Foglesong
|72
|Elaine Hays
|378
|Diane Knowlton
|89
|Railroad Commissioner
|Ryan Sitton
|1,197
|James “Jim” Wright
|1,850
|Court of Criminal Appeals Judge 3
|Bert Richardson
|1,687
|Gina Parker
|1,269
|2nd Court of Appeals District 7
|Elizabeth Beach
|942
|John P. Chupp
|387
|Brian Walker
|1,489
|235th District Judge
|Kyle Kemp
|1,781
|Janelle M. Haverkamp
|1,739
|Sheriff
|Ray Sappington
|1,727
|Terry Wayne Gilbert
|1,783
|Precinct 1 Commissioner
|Gary Hollowell
|519
|Dwayne Arterbury
|137
|Horace Jeffcoat Jr.
|275
|Precinct 3 commissioner
|John Klement
|383
|Adam P. Arendt
|516
|Precinct 1 Constable
|Mark Westbrook
|827
|Darla Barr
|591
|Source: Cooke County Clerk’s office unofficial (preliminary) election results. Results have not yet been canvassed.
2020 Cooke County Democratic Party primary election early voting results
|Candidate
|Votes
|President
|Michael R. Bloomberg
|121
|Tom Steyer
|11
|Deval Patrick
|0
|Robby Wells
|0
|Bernie Sanders
|113
|Julian Castro
|0
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
|0
|Amy Klobuchar
|20
|Elizabeth Warren
|38
|John K. Delaney
|1
|Pete Buttigieg
|30
|Michael Bennet
|2
|Andrew Yang
|1
|Joseph R. Biden
|122
|Cory Booker
|0
|Marianne Williamson
|1
|Tulsi Gabbard
|1
|U.S. Senator
|Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
|22
|Adrian Ocegueda
|11
|Annie “Mama” Garcia
|45
|Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez
|31
|Sema Hernandez
|15
|Victor Hugo Harris
|11
|Royce West
|78
|Chris Bell
|30
|D.R. Hunter
|5
|Michael Cooper
|8
|Amanda K. Edwards
|29
|Mary (MJ) Hegar
|137
|U.S. Representative, district 13
|Timothy W. Gassaway
|123
|Gus Trujillo
|147
|Greg Sagan
|122
|Railroad Commissioner
|Chrysta Castaneda
|123
|Mark Watson
|92
|Kelly Stone
|111
|Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
|83
|Chief Justice of supreme court
|Amy Clark Meachum
|304
|Jerry Zimmerer
|103
|Supreme Court Justice, place 6
|Kathy Cheng
|308
|Larry Praeger
|99
|Supreme Court Justice place 7
|Staci Williams
|279
|Brandy Voss
|126
|Supreme Court Justice Place 8
|Gisela D. Triana
|256
|Peter Kelly
|145
|Court of Criminal Appeals Justice 3
|William Pieratt Demond
|40
|Dan Wood
|103
|Elizabeth Davis Frizoli
|262
|Court of Criminal Appeals Justice 4
|Steven Mears
|91
|Tina Clinton
|308
|Source: Cooke County Clerk’s office unofficial (preliminary) election results. Results have not yet been canvassed.
