Early voting for today, Wednesday, Feb. 17, is canceled, Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said.
Early voting for the Texas House District 68 runoff began Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St. However, voting hours were limited because of the wintry weather.
Nocona business owner Craig Carter and Jacksboro attorney David Spiller are on the ballot for the runoff election after having garnered the most support out of five candidates during a special election in January.
Twenty-three people cast ballots during the first day of early voting, according to Harrison. The busiest hour Tuesday was 2 p.m. when 10 people voted.
