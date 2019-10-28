More than 275 Cooke County voters cast ballots during the first week of early voting, County Clerk Pam Harrison said Monday, Oct. 28.
Early voting opened Oct. 21 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St. During the first five days, 276 people voted for an average of about 55 per day, according to tallies Harrison provided.
Ten proposed constitutional amendments are up for voters’ consideration as well as a measure related to Woodbine water service.
Turnout so far for early voting is better than early turnout was in 2017, Harrison said. That year was an off-year and an average of 33 voters per day cast ballots during early voting.
However, turnout is lagging compared to 2015, an off-year which saw an average 85 voters per day cast ballots during early voting. That year, a proposed constitutional amendment related to hunting piqued local interest, the Register previously reported.
Voters are adjusting to several changes this election cycle. Voting moved from the courthouse annex to the courthouse, a change marked by signs pointing up the courthouse steps. New electronic ballot marking devices were also introduced.
“People are using the ExpressVotes without any problem,” Harrison said of the new devices, which use a touchscreen system to print a marked paper ballot readable by both humans and automated ballot-counting machines.
A daily log of voting activity is also being posted to the county elections website this year, in order to comply with a new state mandate, Harrison said. The log lists the names, addresses and precincts of voters as well as their method of voting.
Early voting continues 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 1, in the Commissioners Courtroom, room 120 on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse. Voters must bring a photo ID to cast a ballot.
There were 25,711 registered voters as of Monday, Oct. 21, when early voting began, Cooke County Tax Assessor-Collector Brandy Carr said.
