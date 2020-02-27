This Friday, Feb. 28, is the final day to vote early in the primary elections.
All early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St. Early voting has been ongoing on weekdays since Feb. 18.
For the first time ever, the county has 17-inch-long ballots, Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison previously said.
There are five local contested races on the Republican Party ballot. Those are sheriff, Precinct 1 constable, Precinct 1 Commissioner, Precinct 3 commissioner and 235th District judge.
Republicans also have candidates running for president, U.S. senator, U.S. representative for District 13, railroad commissioner, Court of Criminal Appeals place 3 judge and Second Court of Appeals District place 7 justice. In addition to positions for various offices, there are 10 propositions listed on the ballot for Republicans to weigh in on.
On the Democratic ballot, there are candidates running for president, U.S. senator, U.S. representative for District 13, railroad commissioner, Texas Supreme Court chief justice, an unexpired term for Supreme Court justice place 6, Supreme Court justice place 7, Supreme Court justice place 8, Court of Criminal Appeals judge place 3 and Court of Criminal Appeals judge place 4. Democrats have 11 propositions to weigh in on.
Voters are also being asked to weigh in on 10 Republican ballot propositions and 11 Democratic propositions. The propositions are not proposed laws, but rather list policy priorities that Texas party leadership wants to have voters’ input on.
