When heading out to vote early in the Republican and Democratic primaries, keep in mind that the county’s early voting location has changed.
All early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays Feb. 18-28 at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St.
Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison said members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court voted to move the early voting location from the county courthouse to the annex earlier this year to handle all the traffic during the early voting period.
Harrison said she will have a sign at the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St., directing voters to the annex that’s across the street.
For the first time ever, the county has 17-inch-long ballots, Harrison said.
There are five local contested races on the Republican Party ballot. Those are sheriff, Precinct 1 constable, Precinct 1 Commissioner, Precinct 3 commissioner and 235th District judge.
Republicans also have candidates running for president, U.S. senator, U.S. representative for District 13, railroad commissioner, Court of Criminal Appeals place 3 judge and Second Court of Appeals District place 7 justice. In addition to positions for various offices, there are 10 propositions listed on the ballot for Republicans to weigh in on.
On the Democratic ballot, there are candidates running for president, U.S. senator, U.S. representative for District 13, railroad commissioner, Texas Supreme Court chief justice, an unexpired term for Supreme Court justice place 6, Supreme Court justice place 7, Supreme Court justice place 8, Court of Criminal Appeals judge place 3 and Court of Criminal Appeals judge place 4. Democrats have 11 propositions to weigh in on.
Harrison said the county’s ExpressVote ballot marking devices will be available during early voting and encourages voters to use them. She said voters mark their ballot on the machine and have a chance to review and make any changes before printing their ballot to be tallied.
“All ballots will still be counted,” Harrison said of those concerned about using the ExpressVotes. Traditional paper ballots will still be available upon request, she said.
Voters heading to the polls also should keep in mind that cellphone use is prohibited inside the polling location.
“[An election] judge will make you turn it off and put it away,” Harrison said.
She advises those who need help remembering who to vote for to mark up a sample ballot, which can be found on the Register’s website, to take into the polling location for a quick and easy reminder.
Electioneering is also a big no-no, Harrison said.
All campaigning— including wearing hats and T-shirts supporting a candidate— has to be 100 feet away from the outside door of the annex, she said. A voter cannot come into the polling place wearing anything that would persuade a voter.
She said talking about what’s on the ballot while in the polling place is not an option. In fact, Harrison suggests not talking at all as it can be distracting for others.
“Keep quiet as voters are making important decisions,” Harrison said.
For those who just moved to the county and didn’t get a chance to update their voter registration with their new address, voting a limited ballot is still an option. However, you can only vote a limited ballot during early voting and you must’ve been registered to vote in the previous county you lived in, Harrison said.
And finally, don’t forget your photo ID when heading to the annex to cast your ballot.
Acceptable forms of photo ID are a Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by the DPS, a United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph or a U.S. passport.
With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, which does not expire, the acceptable photo ID must be current or, for voters aged 18-69, have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
A voter 70 years of age or older may use a form of acceptable photo ID listed above that has expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven forms of approved photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration form and provide a supporting form of identification.
Allowable supporting documentation are: a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate; a current utility bill; a bank statement; a government check; a paycheck; a certified domestic birth certificate; or a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity, which may include a foreign birth document.
If a voter meets those requirements and is otherwise eligible to vote, the voter will be able to cast a regular ballot in the election.
Voters can check their registration status on the secretary of state’s website at https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
There are 26,041 registered voters in Cooke County, according to Brandy Carr, the county’s voter registrar.
