Early voting to end Friday: Masks not required, but their use is encouraged

Just two days remain for voters to cast their ballots early for the Democratic and Republican party joint primary runoff election.
Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 9-10, at the Cooke County Courthouse Annex, 112 S. Dixon St. During the first week of early voting, 385 voters cast ballots in person and another 309 mailed ballots in, according to information from the Cooke County Clerk’s Office. Early voting opened June 29.
The early voting period was extended and safety measures put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Everyone entering the county annex building has their temperature taken, a measure the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court implemented at county-operated facilities to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Hand sanitizer is available and voters are issued a stylus with which to sign the electronic poll book and make their selections on the county’s electronic ballot-marking devices.
“Voters pick one up to sign with, then use it to vote and drop it off in a tub to be sanitized,” Harrison said. Then the styluses and electronic ballot marking machines are sanitized after each voter.
Polling places are exempted from Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent order mandating use of face coverings in public spaces. However, Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison has previously encouraged voters to wear masks as a precaution. She said her office can provide masks for voters who don’t bring their own but wish to wear one.
Harrison asked that anyone with symptoms associated with the coronavirus wear a mask or vote curbside. Voters may request curbside voting during the early voting period by calling the Cooke County Clerk’s Office at 940-668-5437.
Coronavirus symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Voters who participated in the March primaries can only cast a ballot for the party they voted in then. Those who didn’t vote in the primaries can vote in either party’s runoff.
Two races are on the Republican Party ballot. The Republican runoff ballot features Ronny Jackson and Josh Winegarner facing off for the District 13 U.S. representative seat and Elizabeth Beach and Brian Walker vying for Second Court of Appeals District place 7 justice.
The Democratic Party ballot has three races to vote in. The Democratic runoff ballot features Royce West and Mary “MJ” Hegar running for U.S. senator; Greg Sagan and Gus Trujillo for District 13 U.S. representative; and Chrysta Castaneda and Robert R. “Beto” Alonzo for railroad commissioner.
Election Day is next Tuesday, July 14.
