It’s going to be a bustling day in Gainesville on Saturday as many places host events for Easter.
Downtown Gainesville
Shops in Downtown Gainesville are having their annual Hop and Shop all day. At participating stores, shoppers may open up a plastic egg and get a discount or prize on their purchase.
Frank Buck Zoo
Frank Buck Zoo is hosting its annual Eggstravaganza at 8:30 a.m. Admission is $8. Attendees should arrive no later than 8:15 a.m. to be ready to hunt eggs.
Frank Buck Zoo is located in Leonard Park at 1000 W. California St. in Gainesville.
City of Sanger
The City of Sanger will have its annual egg hunt at 9 a.m. at the John Porter Sports Complex on Keaton Road.
First UMC
First United Methodist Church at 214 S. Denton St. in Gainesville is hosting an Easter event from 10 a.m. to noon. In addition to the egg hunt, there will be games, crafts, cookie decorating and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Dry Clean Super Center
The Easter Bunny will make an appearance at Dry Clean Super Center at 1001 E. California St. in Gainesville from 2 to 4 p.m. to take pictures and hand out candy to kids.
Muenster
Muenster Jaycees and Muenster High School National Honor Society are hosting an egg hunt at Muenster City Park at 120 S. Maple St. at 2 p.m. There will be groups for newborns through two years old, three through five years old and six through 10 years old.
Era First Baptist
Era First Baptist Church is hosting an Easter Bash from 3 to 5 p.m. People are encouraged to come out for photos with the Easter bunny, games, face painting, and an egg hunt at 4:30 p.m. Era FBC is located at 100 Bolivar Rd. in Era.
First Baptist-Gainesville
Pastor Jeff’s sermon will be “Eternal Life” from Matthew 25:31-46. The contemporary service will be 9-10 a.m. in The Summit. The traditional service is 11 a.m.-noon in the sanctuary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.