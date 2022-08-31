Okay, We at the Register concede that stepping onto California Street in between intersections is a misdemeanor crime, according to local law. Does it really require a week in the county lockup and a $2,000 fine?
We think not — in the very strongest terms.
You’ve no doubt read about last week’s trial for the three progressive activists from PRO Gainesville who happened to walk onto the street during a sidewalk march two years ago. The defendants didn’t dispute doing so. They insisted that they were avoiding standing water on the sidewalk and didn’t want to step onto private property. They were found guilty and each received the aforementioned sentence.
They also pointed out that the cops waited until hours after the fact to file criminal charges against them for stepping off the curb. Gainesville police testified that they didn’t want to complicate matters during said march, opting to wait until everything calmed down.
There was, indeed, a complicating factor along California Street that day — a handful of gun-toting, Confederate battle flag waving counter-protesters led by some guy from Montague County screaming about PRO Gainesville’s campaign to remove a Confederate memorial from the Cooke County Courthouse grounds. We acknowledge that local, state and federal laws allow some guy from another county and his friends to drive into Gainesville, obtain a city permit and act like jerks. This is America, and you’re entitled to your opinions.
However, we at the Register can’t help but think that the extra stress these counter protesters exerted on the PRO Gainesville supporters was factor in how the day played out, affecting the decision making of the cops on the scene and the folks marching peacefully. Were the guns necessary? The protest wasn’t about taking anyone’s guns. It was about using taxpayer-owned spaces to celebrate a violent rebellion against the United States.
We can’t help but think that the guns were meant for the cops as much as a peaceful marchers — not that any of the counter protestors intended to shoot cops, but rather to remind said cops of what could happen if they tried to mess with them.
We at the Register don’t say for certain that’s what happened, but, from what we’ve gathered, it sure looked like it to the people who were there.
We understand that a fundraiser is being organized to help the PRO Gainesville defendants pay the fines, and an appeal of their case would seem to be inevitable. We support both of those moves. When details on how to help the defendants become available, we will pass them along.
America is a nation of both laws and people. We cheapen ourselves, however, when we allow people to wave guns at peaceful protestors and hide behind the Second Amendment.
