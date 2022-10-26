So, Dear Reader, you no doubt saw the Q& As on today’s front page with Denny Hook and John Roane.
We at the Register are happy to have candidates standing for Cooke County Judge who love our community and express a willingness to work with whomever will work with them for the betterment of everyone. Each man was civil and thoughtful in his responses, and they both obviously put people ahead of politics.
These are the kinds of folks we need to have on election ballots — neighbors as much as leaders. One of the blessings of small town living is that the people who seek local office are directly affected by the actions they take as commissioners or school board members or city councilors. Party labels usually take back seats to practical solutions to local problems.
You may or may not like what they do at times, but their decisions are informed by what they, their families and neighbors need or expect.
We can’t say that about some of the candidates running for state and federal office, can we?
The civil and constructive tone Hook and Roane have maintained in their race remind us that not all politicians are money grubbers or ideologues or deluded with visions of being President someday.
They, as well as the folks who already populate the other elective offices in Cooke County, are keen to make our community a better, friendlier place.
They disagree on how to do that, but reasonable people can disagree, can’t they?
Isn’t there some value in listening to others who may not agree with you?
We at the Register say, “Yes. Absolutely.”
Early voting runs through Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. Go vote for county judge with the knowledge that you’ll be electing a neighbor who has the same needs and hopes that you have, and the willingness to work on your behalf no matter who you wind up voting for.
