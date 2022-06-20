We at the Register promised back in March that we would keep a watchful eye on the Commissioners Court efforts to expand and improve internet coverage to all corners of Cooke County.
So far, so good – as far as we can tell.
The volunteer committee appointed by the court delivered its first batch of recommendations two weeks ago. It has posted a questionnaire online – see today’s front page story – and locations around Cooke County will have fliers with QR codes that can be scanned to complete the survey as well. Some of these locations are Valley View City Hall, Callisburg City Hall and Muenster City Hall. Paper versions of the survey can be found at the Cooke County Library and Stanford House in Gainesville and at the Muenster Public Library in Munster.
We at the Register ask you to fill out that questionnaire, as it is an important tool for determining where and how Cooke County can assure better internet service to all of its citizens and businesses.
More importantly, however, is the committee’s recommendation for the commissioners to put out bids to extend wireless and/or fiber coverage to a few underserved areas. That move would give the court a better sense of what it will ultimately cost to get 100 Mbs service available across 95 percent or so of the entire county, with special consideration to seniors and households with school-aged children.
State officials have finally announced that they will have some kind of a plan in early 2023 for the $600 million set aside by the Legislature to improve rural broadband service. More federal money will be available soon from the Biden Administration’s push to improve high-speed broadband access nationally. And the county will receive the second half of its $8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money later this year.
Much of the county’s broadband expansion will come in the form of partnerships with private vendors who put in their own money and some of the ARPA money can be used for broadband; however, there will be a lot more public money available in the next couple of years. The sooner Cooke County has plans in place, the better the reception will be from the people evaluating applications for that new state and federal money.
We at the Register are heartened by the urgent tone taken so far by commissioners and the study committee. It could very lead to more and better broadband – at better prices – and allow the county to use more of that ARPA money on public safety, social services and other areas of need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.