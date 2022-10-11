Today, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote in this year’s elections.
We at the Register don’t believe in telling you all how to vote, but we do think it’s important that you do vote. We dread to hear people complain about their government after they’ve passed up on the chance to decide how said government is made up.
You’ll need to be registered to vote if you want to weigh in on who will be Cooke County’s next Judge or who will be Governor of Texas. And don’t forget that the people of Callisburg get to vote on a $18.6 million bond to upgrade athletic and other facilities, while Gainesville voters will decide on a $2.8 million bond that would improve rail crossings and create a Quiet Zone for the the BNSF line through the city.
There are two ways to determine if you are registered to vote Nov. 8:
• Visit https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/ mvp.do and follow the steps to determine if your voter registration is active and up-to-date;
• Visit Cooke County Registrar Brandy Ann Carr at her office — 112 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville (on the county courthouse square) or call 940-668-5500
and select Option 8.
Once you’re sure your registration is good, here’s how you can actually vote:
• Request a mail ballot at the Cooke County Clerk’s office, also located at 112 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
You have until Friday, Oct. 28 to do so and your ballot ought to be postmarked no later that Nov. 8;
• Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 24, and runs through Oct. 28 at the clerk’s office;
• Vote in person Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the precinct you’re registered in (see attached chart).
As you can see, voting is not at all difficult. We ask you to vote for, or write in for, whomever you think would best conduct the public’s (i.e. our) business.
The more of us who vote, the more our representatives will listen. It’s really that simple.
