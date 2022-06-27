We at the Register have been busy following the big state and national issues that seem to be popping up more and more and more in recent weeks. These things affect us all.
However, we are a local newspaper and we would never overlook the people and places of Cooke County.
With that in mind, we want to thank Herkey’s Champion Buyers Club (HCBC) for its devotion to our young people. HCBC was established in 2019 to honor the legacy of David "Herkey" Biffle (1950-2018), by recognizing the achievements of 4-H, FFA and FCCLA youth Champions of Cooke County's Junior Livestock Show and participating annually in the event’s premium sale each January.
The club raised over $50,000 earlier this month at first ever benefit dinner and auction to support Cooke County’s aspiring young farmers and ranchers. The money will help 4-H students fund their projects and go to establish permanent scholarships for students who want to go onto Texas Tech, Texas A&M and other schools to study agriculture related subjects.
“Another goal is to expand community outreach so more families with kids in grades 3-12 will know that involvement in the CCJLS offers the opportunity to experience growth in self-confidence, practical skills and is a pathway for funds they may use for their education,” according to HCBC’s Janice Williams.
These are all wonderful objectives and the Register heartily supports the club’s efforts. We believe strongly that good work begets good work.
Thank you, HCBC.
