Election Day is Tuesday: More than 760 cast ballots during early voting

With the early voting period now closed, voters have one final chance to make their voice heard at the ballot box when Election Day rolls around on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Polling places across Cooke County will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ten proposed constitutional amendments are up for voters’ consideration as well as a measure related to Woodbine water service. People must bring a photo ID to cast a ballot.
Cooke County polling locations for the 2019 constitutional amendment election
|Precinct
|Location
|Address
|City
|Precinct
|Location
|Address
|City
|1, 3, 5, 31
|Gainesville Civic Center
|311 S Weaver St.
|Gainesville, TX
|2, 30, 34, 35
|First Christian Church
|401 N. Dixon Street
|Gainesville, TX
|4, 26, 37
|Hillcrest Church of Christ
|1712 E. O'Neal Street
|Gainesville, TX
|6, 9
|Callisburg Community Center
|92 McDaniel Street
|Callisburg, TX
|7 28
|Tabernacle Baptist Church
|305 CR 194
|Gainesville, TX
|8
|Callisburg Elementary
|648 FM 3164
|Woodbine, TX
|10
|Mt. Springs Community Center
|173 Mt. Springs Lane
|Valley View (Mountain Springs), TX
|11
|Valley View Baptist Church
|504 North Lee
|Valley View, TX
|12, 14
|Era Community Center
|102 Malone Street
|Era, TX
|15
|Myra Baptist Church
|218 Bradford Street
|Myra, TX
|17
|Muenster VFW
|136 Ash Street
|Muenster, TX
|18
|First Baptist Church
|121 North Pecan Street
|Muenster, TX
|19 21
|Conrad Hall
|431 Ash Street
|Lindsay, TX
|20 27
|East Side Church of Nazarene
|1415 S. Radio Hill Road
|Gainesville, TX
|22
|Lake Kiowa Lodge
|905 West Kiowa Drive
|Lake Kiowa, TX
|33
|Moss Lake Fire Station
|160 Spur 1201
|Gainesville (Moss Lake), TX
As of press time Friday, more than 760 voters had cast ballots during the two-week early voting period, according to Cooke County Clerk Pam Harrison. Voters have been adjusting to using new electronic ballot marking devices that were introduced during early voting this year. The new devices have been received well, election workers said. They’ll also be in use on Election Day, but traditional paper ballots will be used anytime the devices are all occupied or a voter requests a traditional ballot, Harrison previously told the Register.
The new devices use a touchscreen system to print a marked paper ballot readable by both humans and automated ballot-counting machines. Harrison demonstrated how to use them and insert the resulting ballots into an automatic ballot counting machine in a video posted to the Register’s website.
Polling locations remain the same as for the 2018 general election. Voters in precincts 1, 3, 5 and 31 will again be voting at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St.
On Election Day, voters may cast ballots only at the polling place assigned to their precinct. Voters who have misplaced their registered voter card may visit www.votetexas.gov and click on “Find my Polling Place” on the homepage to find their precinct number.
Early voting was from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Friday, Nov. 1, was the last day to cast a ballot early.
Turnout during the final week of early voting rose a tick compared to the first week, voter counts posted to the county elections website show. For the four days of early voting from Oct. 28-31, an average of 86 voters per day turned out, up from a 55-per-day average for Oct. 21-25. By 5 p.m. Friday, another 143 had voted, according to Harrison.
