Cooke County Emergency Management Coordinator Ray Fletcher says he’s “cautiously optimistic” about “heading down the right road” with the pandemic coronavirus.
However, Fletcher told members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court Monday, March 8, that he doesn’t believe “it’s the end of COVID[-19] as we know it.”
Fletcher talked of Gov. Greg Abbott’s new order going into effect Wednesday, March 10, which lifts the state’s mask mandate and allows businesses to open back up to 100% capacity, as well as vaccine recommendations released earlier Monday morning by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the new interim recommendation by the CDC, those who are fully vaccinated can now visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or social distancing. Vaccinated people can also safely visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or distancing. Vaccinated people don’t need to quarantine or test following a known exposure if they remain asymptomatic.
People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine, or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine.
“Some good news there, some loosening,” Fletcher said, while adding that Abbott and the CDC both recommend wearing a face mask when out in public if you cannot stay six feet away from someone not in your immediate household.
Fletcher said about 6,700 Cooke County residents should have their first vaccinations by the end of this week from vaccine providers in the area. He also said the county will have around 2,600 residents fully vaccinated.
He did encourage those who have already been vaccinated to notify the county so they can be removed from the county’s COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.
“Probably half have already gotten their shot somewhere else,” Fletcher said, noting staff have been making 2,000 to 2,500 phone calls to get enough people scheduled for the county’s vaccination clinics each week.
Fletcher said the list of people wanting a vaccination “continues to grow” and, thanks to the county’s standby list, nearly all area education-related personnel who wanted a shot have received one.
Last week, school and child care personnel were added to the list of people who could receive a COVID-19 shot. Others that are currently eligible include frontline healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and people 16 and older with a health condition that increases the risk of contracting a severe case of the coronavirus.
The state notified the county that the free coronavirus testing at the Cooke County Fairgrounds, 1901 Justice Center Blvd., will more than likely end Wednesday due to lack of use unless there’s a “dramatic upswing,” according to Fletcher.
Fletcher also said area coronavirus-related hospitalizations for trauma service area region E, which includes Cooke County as well as most the Metroplex, “generally continues to decline.” As of Sunday, March 7, the region’s hospitalization rate of coronavirus patients was at 6.89%, he said.
“There are still active cases in Cooke County,” Fletcher said. “They’re still finding them throughout the county. It’s not in the dramatic numbers we saw two months ago but it is still out there and people are still in the hospital and being admitted to the hospital with it.”
Through Wednesday, March 3, there were 64 active coronavirus cases in Cooke County, according to the latest available tally provided by the county as of press time. Fifteen of those cases were hospitalized.
A total of 3,570 cases have been recorded, counting active, recovered and fatal cases.
There was some talk Monday about whether the county should rescind its COVID-19 emergency disaster declaration that’s been in effect for about a year, since March 17, 2020. No action was taken.
“In my opinion, lifting it would not create a significant issue for us,” Fletcher said. “The benefits of it being there are the ability to rapidly adjust and respond to an event.”
Fletcher said he thinks there’s still a potential for some “significant events” while adding that “much of Europe is seeing a significant uptick right now with the variants that are out there.”
“The CDC document that said ‘if you’re fully vaccinated’ that was kind of the first three or four lines, now there’s two more pages of ‘but we don’t know,” Fletcher said. “What does this mean? How long does the vaccine last? How much does it protect you? … There’s a lot of unanswered questions still.”
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, officials said.
