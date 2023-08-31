A Gainesville food bank is having trouble keeping up with demand.
VISTO (Volunteers in Service to Others) typically relies on local donations and help from a larger food bank in the Metroplex. Those sources have been leaner in recent months.
“We get most of our food through donations or through the Tarrant Area Food Bank,” said VISTO Executive Director Bekki Jones. “The options to purchase from the food bank in Fort Worth have been really scarce, so we haven’t been able to fill the shelves.”
Donations from within Gainesville and Cooke County are down as well.
“I get it because everything’s so expensive. Everybody’s utilities are up, they’re paying more at the gas pump,” said Jones. “It’s hard for our regular donors to find extra to donate.”
The raising rates are not only affecting those who donate, but those who receive help from VISTO as well.
“We are, on average, getting about 30 new clients a week, so that’s significant … This time last year we might have been getting seven to 10 a week,” said Jones. “These new people are people who have never accessed our services before, so that’s very telling.”
VISTO posted on Facebook page Aug. 18 about the shelves being bare, and people in the community were quick to respond.
“We have had some good response,” said Jones. “Walmart responded with 384 pounds of canned vegetables. Area churches, New Hope Baptist Church came in with a donation, and then individual private citizens have brought in bags of things.”
Even with the support so far, VISTO is still in need of help.
“Every bit of it helps,” said Jones. “It immediately goes right onto the shelves so that we can give it to the clients that need it.”
Right now, some of the main products VISTO needs are canned vegetables, canned meats, coffee, cereal and other pantry staples.
In addition to providing food, VISTO provides financial assistance for rent, utilities and medical prescriptions. VISTO also supports the community through education and resource information, hosting classes that are free to its clients. These classes include nutrition, finance, GED support and basic home repair.
VISTO is located at 1305 N. Culbertson St. in Gainesville, open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. For more information, visit vistohelps.com or call 940-668-6403.
