An equine circus to benefit local therapeutic riding centers is coming up next weekend.
Equine Aqua Spa Center, Whitesboro’s human and animal spa, will host its inaugural circus event featuring Piccolo Zoppe, a small, boutique theatrical circus combining human and equine performances.
Proceeds from the June 5-7 performances will benefit both the Texas Therapeutic Riding Center and Divine Equine Therapeutic Riding Center, both nonprofit organizations serving disabled children, adults and veterans, according to a press release about the circus.
Ramona Caldwell, owner and manager of Equine Aqua Spa Center, said she hopes to host the circus annually.
Tickets are available for performances at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7. Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday for tours of the property and spa facilities as well as visits to an art show, food and other vendors and face painting.
Circus cost is $20 for adults and $15 for children, or free for first responders and members of the military. Ticket sales at the door will be limited.
For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, contact Equine Aqua Spa Center at 940-665-1940 or visit www.equineaquaspacenter.com. The spa center is at 1257 CR 132 in Whitesboro.
