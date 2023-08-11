ERCOT has extended its Weather Watch through next weekend, due to the persistence of 100-degree-plus forecasts across Texas.
The agency released the following statement Friday afternoon:
"Due to ongoing forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves, the ERCOT Weather Watch has been extended through Friday, Aug. 18.
"Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch. ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations.
"There is not a current expectation of an energy emergency, and this is not a call for conservation."
