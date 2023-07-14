ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for July 16 – 18 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch. ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid and will continue our reliability-first approach to operations.
ERCOT set a new unofficial July and all-time peak demand record of 81,406 MW on July 13, 2023. ERCOT’s 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard is showing the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week. The dashboards will update in real-time as the week progresses. There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand. Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever.
ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) at https://www.ercot.com/txans. Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at https://www.ercot.com.
What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?
An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with high demand. Grid conditions are expected to be normal, but due to forecasted conditions, operating reserves may be lower.
What Action is Needed?
No action is needed. You can monitor current and extended grid conditions on ercot.com.
Did You Know?
Reducing electric use during peak demand times can help you save and lower demand on the grid. Energy-saving tips can be found at ercot.com/txans.
Stay Updated
Sign up for TXANS notification on the TXANS webpage. You can also subscribe to ERCOT Emergency Alerts which are not sent through TXANS notifications, and download the ERCOT Mobile App for additional notifications: iOS | Android.
