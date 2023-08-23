ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch from Wednesday through Sunday due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.
Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch, according to a press release, which also adds that there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand.
ERCOT set a new all-time weekend peak demand record of 85,116 MW on Sunday. In 2022, the August peak demand was 78,465 MW. This summer, ERCOT set 10 new all-time peak demand records.
ERCOT’s six-day Supply and Demand dashboard shows the possibility of new all-time peak demand records this week. The dashboards will update in real-time as the week progresses.
ERCOT encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS). Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.
What is an ERCOT Weather Watch?
An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. There is not a current expectation of an energy emergency.
