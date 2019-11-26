The author of a new study of Lindsay Independent School District facilities says the buildings are seriously overcrowded and the elementary school need to be repurposed.
Paul Trautman of Dallas-based Genesis Partnership presented an overview of the facilities study Thursday, Nov. 21, in a public session at the Lindsay High School gym. The high school, he said, is at 178% of capacity and Lindsay Elementary School is at 155%.
When school districts get beyond 150% percent of capacity, Trautman said, “that’s considered serious.”
He said the district’s biggest facilities challenge, though, is the routes for vehicle traffic to and from the schools, particularly the elementary. He pointed to lines of vehicles spilling into public streets at the beginning and end of school days as one symptom of how crowded vehicle circulation had become.
He advised the school to “evaluated and modify vehicular circulation as soon as possible, to minimize shared vehicular and pedestrian traffic, and to eliminate the need for queuing lines on or blocking public streets.”
The facilities report comes months after Lindsay ISD voters defeated a nearly $20 million bond issue to build a new junior high/high school and a new cafetorium as well as upgrade or renovate some of the district’s other facilities.
The report indicated its ratings of school capacity were based on state minimum standards for general classrooms and special teaching areas.
“Of the two schools, the high school is actually more overcrowded,” Trautman said. Both schools “are primarily a collection of classrooms,” he added, noting “they have relatively little support space” especially at the elementary school.
He also described the elementary school as “educationally, economically obsolete at this point.” In the report, he noted the original elementary school building is 62 years old and about half the regular classrooms are smaller than state minimum standards call for.
“The elementary school needs to be taken out of regular program service as soon as possible,” Trautman said. He suggested the school district or St. Peter’s Catholic Parish, from which the school leases some elementary facilities, could use it for lighter-duty purposes like support services or climate-controlled storage.
The high school, he said, is in better condition but still too small for the school’s programs. On average, the high school buildings are about 25 years old and “have a preponderance of small classrooms… that are well below the current state minimum standard, and only one lab environment (chemistry) that meets current minimum standards,” he wrote in the report.
“I have not been in a school district in the last 15 years where overcrowding was such an issue,” Trautman said. Some of the overcrowding stems from changes in education itself, he explained. As teaching moved from lecture-heavy styles to pull-out or small-group instruction, he noted, teachers ended up needing more space to be able to teach differently.
While Trautman stated the facilities assessment would inevitably focus on the school’s shortcomings, he noted in the report that “we found that Lindsay ISD has a parent community and a dedicated staff that teamed to have successfully offered good educational programs, even in those facilities that limit and handicap instruction.”
During a question-and-answer period after Trautman’s presentation, someone in the audience asked about the impact of transfer students on the school’s overcrowding. A Texas Education Agency student transfer report shows the district accepted 129 transfer students for the 2018-2019 school year and had 11 students transfer out.
LISD Superintendent Trevor Rogers said transfers help the school pay teacher salaries. “We get about $11,000 per [transfer] student,” Rogers said.
The facilities assessment presentation was posted in advance as a special meeting of the Lindsay school board. The report it summarized wraps up a school plant survey Genesis Partnership was retained to conduct in June. It’s the first school facilities study since 2010, officials said.
It’s unclear how much the school paid for the new study. Minutes from school board meetings in 2019 don’t mention a contract for it. Rogers didn’t return emails sent Friday and Monday requesting the contracted amount.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.