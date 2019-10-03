Depot Day comes roaring into the station Saturday, Oct. 12. Organizers have doubled down on activities that were curtailed because of poor weather last year, adding events and extending the hours.
Festivities kick off with the Kiwanis pancake dinner from 7-11 a.m. at the Backstage Café. The 2019 Depot Day Auto Show begins at 9 a.m. on California Street. Classic cars and other rolling beauties will be available for viewing until 4 p.m. Organizers expect over 200 vehicles lined up from Chestnut to Denton streets.
The area around the courthouse gets busy at 10 a.m. when arts and crafts vendors open shop. They will be joined by vendors offering festival food.
A Kids Zone will be available for children to ride ponies, bounce in the bouncy houses and participate in vendors’ games. The Kids Zone will be in the Morton Museum parking lot, 210 S. Dixon St. just off the square.
Lonestar Action Sports Stunt Team will show off BMX stunts with ramps and loops throughout the day. They are currently performing at the Texas State Fair. The fair website explains that the team has been on Drew Action Sports Tour, NBC “X Games” and “America’s Got Talent.”
Depot Day – After Dark
Organizers are also bringing back “Depot Day – After Dark” this year. Chamber Executive Director Morgan Tobias said that two bands, Texas Flood and Time Machine, will provide entertainment at the Gainesville Farmers Market from 5:30-10 p.m. Food and drink vendors will also be set up at the farmers market.
Tobias described Texas Flood as a Stevie Ray Vaughn cover band. Their lead guitarist is Tommy Katona and they’re considered of the premier blues bands in North Texas, according to their website.
“The Time Machine band says they can play over 10,000 songs,” says Tobias. The band’s website says they play music covering four decades of a wide variety categories and sounds. Tobias said that requests for Time Machine can be given to the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
