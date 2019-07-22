An anthropologist will educate visitors on the region’s plants and their practical uses at next month’s Second Saturday event at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge northeast of Whitesboro.
Ian Thompson, an archaeologist and Choctaw cultural instructor, will present the event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the wildlife refuge, 6465 Refuge Road near Sherman.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, the Bluestem Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists will sponsor a special presentation titled “The Biology, Behaviors, and Integrated Pest Management of the Emerald Ash Borer” presented by David Parsons, vice president for the Bluestem Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists. He is also a Master Entomologist and arachnologist.
Will House will be demonstrating a method of making arrowheads from flint at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. The demonstration will take place outside the visitor center and last about an hour. Participants are asked to dress in cool clothing and bring water.
Other regular events in August are as follows:
Outdoor Crew cleans up the refuge on the first Tuesday and fourth Saturday of each month -- next on Aug. 6 and Aug. 24. Interested volunteers may email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for details and to join the team. Scouts are welcome.
A Butterfly Garden Walk will take place 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Garden docents will be on hand to help identify the Texas native plants and the butterflies in the garden. Close-focus butterfly binoculars will be available to borrow and families may participate in scavenger hunts, meet the Metamorphosis Puppet and more. The garden is free of charge and open to the public during refuge hours.
A butterfly docent meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug.1. It’s for new and returning docents in the butterfly garden at Hagerman --anyone who loves butterflies and native plants or just enjoys being outdoors and meeting people is invited. For more information, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com.
Refuge Rocks events ìBusy as a Beaverî for ages 4-6 and ìOverworking Ottersî for ages 7-10 will take place 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Children will be split into two age groups to learn about watery beaver and otter friends living at the refuge. Participants are asked to sign up by calling the refuge at 903-786-2826 or visiting the Friends of Hagerman website at www.friendsofhagerman.com/contact.
The Wednesday morning gardening team needs volunteers to help add plants, weed and mulch the butterfly garden. Volunteers will need to provide their own tools and gloves. The minimum age to volunteer is 18, or 16 if accompanied by an adult volunteer. Interested volunteers may email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com for details and to join the team.
Carlos and Eulalia Cardinal Express tram tours will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays along Wildlife Drive at the Refuge. Participants will learn about the history of Hagerman while watching for wildlife. There will also be stops for birdwatching and photography. The free 60-90 minute tour is recommended for ages 6 and up. Call 903-786-2826 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday for reservations, as seating is limited.
For more information about Hagerman events, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com or call Patricia Crain 940-391-5135. Unless stated otherwise, all events are sponsored by the Friends of Hagerman and occur at the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 6465 Refuge Road in Sherman.
