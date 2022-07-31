AUSTIN — As Texas continues to experience consistently high temperatures, experts warn of heat dangers for vulnerable groups, including children and older adults.
Texas in general is about two degrees warmer than it was during the 20th century and is on track to record one of the hottest summers in recent history, state climatologists say. Because of this, child and older adult specialists ask parents and caregivers to be cognizant of heat illnesses.
“I think parents don't realize how quickly heat becomes dangerous, and they don't realize how quickly heat stroke or a heat-related death can happen,” child safety specialist Kelly Reynolds said. “Kids and the elderly both are more susceptible to heat than normal, healthy adults.”
Heat cramps are typically the first level of heat-related illnesses. Individuals may experience muscle cramps in their stomachs, arms and legs, and feel dizzy, faint or lightheaded.
Next is heat exhaustion, which is often associated with nausea, dizziness, rapid pulse, cool and clammy skin and excessive sweating.
In these two cases, it is recommended the sick individual drink cool water, sit or lie down and stay cool.
To prevent a child from experiencing heat cramps or exhaustion, Reynolds recommends parents ensure their child is drinking significantly more water than normal, wearing sunscreen and staying indoors during the hottest points of the day.
But worse than heat exhaustion is heat stroke, often occurring when a child is left in a hot vehicle.
Heat stroke is serious and life-threatening, with symptoms including nausea, seizures, disorientation and unconsciousness.
In this case, the individual needs immediate medical attention. While waiting for help, one should try to immediately cool the body by removing clothing and placing ice bags in armpits and around the neck.
“One of the most concerning things we see is kids either being left in a hot vehicle or somehow gaining access to a hot vehicle,” Reynolds said.
In 2021, 23 Texas kids died as a result of heat stroke in a vehicle, making it the second leading cause of vehicle death, Reynolds said. In 2022, at least five have died so far.
Reynolds advised parents to always check their backseat before exiting their car, adding that it may be helpful to leave something important like a purse or work bag in the backseat to force one to check.
She also recommended parents leave car keys in a place not easily accessible to kids, who have been reported to accidentally lock themselves inside a hot car.
“Heat becomes dangerous for kids quickly, and (parents) need to be just really conscientious about how long their child is exposed to extreme heat,” Reynolds said.
Older adults are also vulnerable to heat illnesses.
Tina Tran, state director for AARP Texas, said as humans age it becomes more difficult to regulate body temperature. This can be compounded by certain medications such as blood pressure medications, meaning individuals 65 and older may experience heat-related illness more quickly.
Tran added that as humans age they might not notice when they are thirsty, which can lead to dehydration.
She recommended older adults or their caretakers be sure to talk to doctors to see if their medication can impact body temperature regulation. If the individual is still living in their home, they should be checked on often, she added.
“Make sure that the temperatures in (the older adults’) homes are at a good temperature, and make sure they have what they need to stay cool in these hot temperatures,” Tran said. “Also, be aware of the cooling centers that might be in their communities, whether it is an official one from the city, a senior center, or libraries, malls (and) places that generally stay air conditioned.”
Sue Ellen Stalder, with Adult Protective Services, urged the community to also step up and check on older neighbors.
“A lot of our seniors are on fixed budgets and they're very cognizant of their air conditioners running, and so they will maybe turn them down and not realize, because they run cold anyway, that their home is too hot for them to be in,” Stalder said. “The very best thing is just keeping an eye on those that may not have others checking on them often.”
