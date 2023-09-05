Casey Fain threw his hat into ring Saturday for the 2024 Commissioners Court race.
Fain announced that he will run for Cooke County Commissioner of Precinct 1, which covers the northeast quadrant of the county including Callisburg.
“I am truly excited to run for this seat on commissioners court. I can use my experience to bring innovative and creative solutions to the problems that face our county,” Fain stated in a press release. “With years of experience in managing projects in the private sector as a general contractor, I understand what it takes to create and maintain a budget. There is a fine line between not overburdening land owning tax payers while providing necessary services. I am equipped to handle that challenge.” Fain, a general contractor and founder and pastor of The Fold Church in Gainesville, ha s lived in Precinct 1 for 16 years — nearly all of incumbent Gary Hollowell’s tenure in that seat.
Hollowell, who first joined the court in 2005, has not decided if he will seek another term next year.
Fain said the county needs “fiscal responsibility and accountability along with innovative solutions with a vision for growth.” He on to note that housing and business growth is making its way up Interstate 35 from the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.
“Commissioners court needs to have a plan to sustain a rural county lifestyle while cultivating the inevitable expansion,” Fain stated. “With a vested interest in this area, I know I can help guide our decisions to the betterment of our county and benefit of the taxpayer.”
For more information about the campaign, go to caseyfain.com
