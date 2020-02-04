The 2020 Tri-County Farmer Rancher Symposium is coming Feb. 20 at the Gainesville Civic Center.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., presenters will cover a range of topics relevant to area farming and ranching operations. Those who need continuing education units will be able to earn five, a flyer shows.

Presentations include “Sensitive Crops to Herbicides” by Michael Cook; “Water Laws in Texas” by Tiffany Dowell Lashmet; “Good Neighbor Relations with Pesticide Use” by Henry Krusekopf; “Wildlife/Predator Control” by Adam Henry; and “Insect Control Options for Pastures” by Justin Hansard.

Lunch will be catered and cost to register is $30, payable at the door by cash or check.

To register, visit the Cooke County AgriLife Extension webiste at cooke.agrilife.org or call Justin Hansard at 940-894-2831.

