The 2020 Tri-County Farmer Rancher Symposium is coming Feb. 20 at the Gainesville Civic Center.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., presenters will cover a range of topics relevant to area farming and ranching operations. Those who need continuing education units will be able to earn five, a flyer shows.
Presentations include “Sensitive Crops to Herbicides” by Michael Cook; “Water Laws in Texas” by Tiffany Dowell Lashmet; “Good Neighbor Relations with Pesticide Use” by Henry Krusekopf; “Wildlife/Predator Control” by Adam Henry; and “Insect Control Options for Pastures” by Justin Hansard.
Lunch will be catered and cost to register is $30, payable at the door by cash or check.
To register, visit the Cooke County AgriLife Extension webiste at cooke.agrilife.org or call Justin Hansard at 940-894-2831.
