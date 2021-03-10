FCCLA members advance to state

Gainesville FCCLA members Shaley Traffanstedt, left, CJ Feagins, Jaidyn Sharpe, Natalie Putnam, Solana Price and Ariana Yarbrough advanced to FCCLA's state competitive events.

 Courtesy photo

Seven members of Gainesville High School FCCLA are headed to the program's state competition participated in the Region 2 competition in Waco. All seven members advanced to Texas FCCLA Competitive Events to take place during the State Leadership Conference, scheduled for April 8-10 in Dallas.

Shaley Traffanstedt completed a National Program in Action project that focused on heart disease.

Lizbeth Perez, Solana Price and Ariana Yarbrough completed a Sports Nutrition project that featured a soccer athlete.

Jaidyn Sharpe and CJ Feagins completed an Entrepreneurship project that developed a business plan for a food truck.

Natalie Putnam completed a Career Investigation project that researched the career of a Veterinarian Technician and Technologist.

FCCLA stands for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you