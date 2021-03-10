FCCLA members advance to state

Seven members of Gainesville High School FCCLA are headed to the program's state competition participated in the Region 2 competition in Waco. All seven members advanced to Texas FCCLA Competitive Events to take place during the State Leadership Conference, scheduled for April 8-10 in Dallas.
Shaley Traffanstedt completed a National Program in Action project that focused on heart disease.
Lizbeth Perez, Solana Price and Ariana Yarbrough completed a Sports Nutrition project that featured a soccer athlete.
Jaidyn Sharpe and CJ Feagins completed an Entrepreneurship project that developed a business plan for a food truck.
Natalie Putnam completed a Career Investigation project that researched the career of a Veterinarian Technician and Technologist.
FCCLA stands for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
