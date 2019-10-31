Texans without health insurance coverage can start enrolling for it on the federal Health Insurance Marketplace on Friday, Nov. 1, according to information on the HealthCare.gov insurance exchange website.
The open enrollment period will run through Sunday, Dec. 15, for health insurance coverage for the 2020 calendar year. Plans sold during that period start on Jan. 1, 2020.
New enrollees or those who had coverage last year need to choose their plan before the enrollment period closes if they wish to enroll for next year.
This year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has added quality ratings to HealthCare.gov. Under the five-star system, health plans receive an overall rating with five stars representing the highest quality. The overall star rating is based on three categories: medical care, member experience and plan administration, according to the website. In some cases, like when plans are new to the exchange or have low enrollment, ratings may not be available, the website cautioned.
CMS has also expanded its enrollment application and refreshed the site’s plan previews, the website states.
Anyone with questions about signing up or needing to discuss their options with a trained professional can call 1-800-318-2596 or visit localhelp.healthcare.gov.
The Community Council of Greater Dallas also offers in-person assistance in Cooke County from marketplace navigators. Appointments may be made by calling 1-844-831-9600.
