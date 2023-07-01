AUSTIN — A big infusion of broadband cash is headed to Texas, but it remains to be seen what the effect will be on Cooke County.
Texas is slated to receive $3.3 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment, or BEAD, Program, according to federal officials. This investment, provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, is part of a $42.5 billion nation plan to finance internet access in rural areas across the United States.
“Texas has a large population with a significant share of unserved areas spread over a vast and geographically diverse landscape,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who oversees Texas Broadband Development Office. “The bipartisan legislation that appropriated these funds recognized the importance of giving states the flexibility to meet the needs of their unique populations.”
The Cooke County Commissioners Court appointed a citizens’ advisory group last year to investigate how to improve high-speed access throughout the county. The group’s initial recommendation was to fund a fiber-optic line to connect Callisburg and team with vendor to extend wireless broadband to other underserved corners of the county.
Before Hegar’s office can start spending the $3.3 billion, it must submit a proposal informed by public feedback from areas like Cooke County. Hegar’s office already sits on a $600 million pot of state money for broadband expansion; however, Cooke County Treasurer Shelly Atteberry recently told the commissioners’ court that the county probably doesn’t qualify for grants from the first round of that state money.
Hegar said he expects the state office to begin accepting grant applications for the federal BEAD program next year.
Texas Cable Association, which serves nearly five million cable broadband subscribers across the state, applauded the announcement
“This significant investment will play a tremendous role in closing our state’s digital divide, once and for all, but only if they are fully maximized,” TCA said in a statement. “To do this, we look forward to working with state leaders to ensure unserved and underserved communities are prioritized for connectivity and that strong guardrails are established to protect these investments from wasteful abuse.”
