If you have ever wondered what it’s like to eat like Fido, ask Mitch Felderhoff, co-owner of Muenster Milling Co.
He recently put his company’s products to the test — himself— for 30 days.
Muenster Milling Co. is a fourth-generation, family owned and operated animal food manufacturer based in Muenster.
Felderhoff said he lost 30 pounds eating nothing but kibble and freeze-dried meat from Jan. 3 to Feb. 2.
If he had time, Felderhoff said he would reconstitute the freeze-dried dog food and throw it on the grill.
Felderhoff said he ate in the evenings when he fed his two yellow Labrador Retrievers — Roxy and Sydney.
“Their dinner time was improved too,” Felderhoff said of when he cooked up the freeze-dried product.
He also eliminated coffee and alcohol from his diet. He said he drank Topo Chico, a sparkling mineral water, to “help him feel full.”
Following the 30-day challenge, Felderhoff said he felt “fantastic.”
Tuesday, Feb. 18, Felderhoff was notified by his health care provider that his blood work showed his cholesterol had dropped 30%, triglycerides had dropped by 50%, his liver enzymes had dropped and blood glucose dropped 20%.
“Amy [Dangelmayr] was impressed and shocked,” Felderhoff said of his test results while adding he is sticking to a low-carb diet. “She said it makes sense that eating a diet so clean and strict would produce such powerful results.”
When Felderhoff started the challenge, he said it was recommended he drop 10 pounds. He also said his cholesterol and liver enzymes were “a little high” and his triglycerides were “high.”
The idea of eating dog food had been floating around in Felderhoff’s head for about two years, he said. While discussing 2020 goals with his wife on vacation, he decided to take the plunge.
Felderhoff said he wanted to eat his company’s dog food to show customers that the food’s ingredients are trustworthy and safe for human consumption.
“We just kind of wanted to prove to everyone that we stand behind our brand and we’re not going to feed your dog anything that we wouldn’t eat ourselves,” Felderhoff said.
As soon as the clock struck midnight to signal the end of his 30 days of eating dog food, Felderhoff said he actually reached for more kibble, “just to show we will go the extra mile.” Felderhoff said the extra kibble also made up for a day he fasted.
His first official meal that wasn’t for the dogs consisted of brisket and cheese-stuffed jalapenos wrapped in bacon, pulled pork nachos and barbecue chicken.
“It was good,” Felderhoff said. “I crashed pretty hard after that.”
He said it took a full week for his body to get accustomed to eating regular food again.
“I’ve actually kind of stuck with the one meal a day thing since because I did learn that my body handles that quite a bit better,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.