If you had to get a hotel room during February's bitter cold and snow disaster, you might be able to get reimbursed through Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster response programs.
FEMA announced Texans can apply for financial assistance for temporary lodging, home repairs and other costs related to Winter Storm Uri. Losses that are covered by insurance aren't eligible, but insured homeowners who have costs that aren't covered by their insurance can apply for financial assistance too.
FEMA has provided an online portal for applications at www.disasterassistance.gov. Residents needing access to a computer or help with filling out the online application can visit a computer lab set up by Cooke County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster at Volunteers In Service To Others, the food bank at 1305 N. Culberson St. The lab is staffed by volunteers to help with the applications and other disaster-related needs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays.
FEMA assistance may include the following, according to a FEMA press release:
— Assistance for repair of damage related to burst pipes as well as disaster-damaged heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning systems, refrigerators and stoves. Other repairs may also be covered, including disaster-related damage to electrical, plumbing or gas in the home; leaks in a roof that damage ceilings and threaten electrical components; disaster-damaged subfloor in essential occupied parts of the home; and disaster-related broken windows.
— Reimbursement of costs for uninsured lodging between Feb. 11-28 due to utility outages only, even if the home didn't sustain disaster-related damage.
— Funds to rent alternative housing for applicants whose homes were made uninhabitable by the disaster.
— Funds for applicants to repair or replace essential uninsured disaster-damaged personal property, including property damaged by burst pipes.
— Funds for certain items purchased due to the disaster, including generators if purchased during the event to power medically required equipment after a utility outage.
— Funds for primary vehicles damaged by the disaster, including damage from fallen trees, power lines or vehicle accidents caused by unsafe driving conditions.
— Funds for uninsured medical and dental needs or losses caused by the disaster, such as medically required items damaged by burst pipes or medical treatment needed due to exposure to below freezing temperatures.
— Reimbursement for childcare costs as a result of a household’s increased financial burden to care for children aged 13 and younger, or children up to age 21 with a disability who need assistance with activities with daily living as defined by federal law. These costs may be reimbursed through FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program.
FEMA reminded Texans that the agency doesn't reimburse for food lost due to power failure or offer assistance with utility bills. It also doesn't cover insurance deductibles, but if insured disaster-caused damage is less than the deductible, FEMA may help instead.
