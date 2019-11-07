The monthlong filing period for candidates seeking a place on the March 3, 2020 Republican primary election ballot will begin Saturday, Nov. 9, the local party announced in a press release.
In the primary election, voters from each political party choose their nominees for the November 2020 general election. Local races to be decided next year include district judge, district attorney, county attorney, sheriff, county tax assessor-collector, county commissioner seats for precincts 1 and 3, and constable-justice of the peace offices for both Precinct 1 and Precinct 2.
To accommodate first-day filers, Republican Party Headquarters in Gainesville will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The filing deadline is 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. Headquarters will be open 4-6 p.m. that day as well.
Headquarters is in suite 304 at 701 E. California St., on the north end of the building, facing Denison Street. A notary public will be available, according to the release.
Republican candidates for local county races are required to submit filing documents and fees or petitions to county Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara.
“We highly recommend filing early, to allow enough time to remedy possible defects in the paperwork, the fee payment, or the petitions, should a candidate choose to collect signatures rather than pay the fee,” McNamara was quoted as saying in the release.
Filers may visit the headquarters on Nov. 9 or Dec. 6 or contact McNamara to make an appointment for another time during the filing period, the release indicated.
Upon review and acceptance of a candidate’s filing, McNamara reports the candidate to the Texas secretary of state. Filing fees, also reported to the secretary of state, are deposited into a special account used exclusively for conducting the primary election.
At the state level, Cooke County voters will be electing their state representative for House District 68 as well as Texas railroad commissioner, state board of education member representing District 15 and judicial races for the Texas Supreme Court, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and Texas 2nd District Courts of Appeals.
At the federal level, voters will vote for their choice for President, U.S. Senator and U.S. Congressman for House District 13.
The county party organization pledged in the release to “assist candidates in a fair and impartial manner.” It won’t be endorsing or promoting any Republican candidates in a contested primary race, McNamara said in the release.
More information about the county Republican Party, the filing process and links to resources about the primary election are on the party’s website at www.cookegop.com. County Chairman Chris McNamara may be reached at chair@cookegop.com or by calling 940-665-8683.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.