Finding good help that will stick around is becoming more and more of a challenge for city and county agencies.
“It has become harder to find qualified people to work with utilities and police,” according to Gainesville City Manager Barry Sullivan. “Utility workers with certifications are in great demand, so we have to compete with several other cities and utility districts for employees. Police are in short supply throughout the State of Texas. We currently have five open police officer positions.”
Turnover isn’t necessarily worse than before, Sullivan told the Register, but filling those inevitable openings is getting tougher and tougher.
“It is harder to find people to hirer when there is an opening,” Sullivan conceded. “We are concerned about being able to fill our positions.
Sullivan said the city is taking steps to assure having enough qualified people to deliver city services.
“The city reviews pay schedules on an annual basis. This generally lead to increases in the pay scale. We offer annual merit increases based on employees' annual evaluations,” Sullivan explained.
Not now, but soon
Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington has his own staffing concerns, but space concerns in neighboring jails is actually bringing more business to his jail.
“I think we billed Denton County over $50,000 last month to take their people,” Sappington told the Register this week.
Denton County is in the midst of jail staffing shortages, as are other counties. State rules mandate how much space and supervision inmates must receive, so they turned to Sappington for help. Including overflow from Denton and Grayson counties, he said the Cooke jail population is around 180 — out of 212 maximum capacity.
Sappington acknowledges that he could use more help, too. New road deputies and corrections officers hire in around $45-50,000 per year, in line with Denton and surrounding counties, but the vacancies persist.
“We would absolutely love to have more staff in the jail,” said Sappington. “We’re down five now (leaving 47 employees to cover 12-hour shifts around the clock). When we get up to seven vacancies, that means somebody is working on their day off.”
The shortage means more overtime pay, which is offset by having having those salaried positions unfilled. However, as much as some of those staffers might welcome overtime, it also means that taking sick days, or the odd personal day, is tricky.
“I’d like for our people to be able to take a day off, but they won’t do it because they know it will put somebody else (on duty) in a tough spot,” the sheriff said.
Sappington has been talking to county administrators for over a year about what could be a population boom over the next decade. He wants to create more of a career track for corrections officers, with structured, regular raises and improved benefits.
And he wants to do it sooner, rather than later. Housing growth is projected to grow substantially around Valley View and Era over the decade — meaning more calls for road deputies and more inmates at the jail.
Thus far, call histories and jail population don’t indicate a pressing need at the Cooke County Jail; however, Sappington is watching the numbers closely.
“I think we’re good at the jail for the meantime … but we need to be ready to expand when the time comes and not wait like other counties have,” he said.
